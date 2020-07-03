BC Hydro Pioneers vice-president Glenn Lambe, (back, from left) chair Dan Boyle and president Don Barnes present Lake City Secondary School graduate Ali Waterhouse with a community service award and scholarship. The branch congratulates Ali and wishes her success attending Queens University. (Photo submitted)

PHOTO: BC Hydro Power Pioneers reward local high school student for community service

Ali Waterhouse is the recipient

Lake City Secondary student Ali Waterhouse is the 2020 recipient of the BC Hydro Power Pioneers award for community service.

BC Hydro Power Pioneers vice-president Glenn Lambe, chair Dan Boyle and president Don Barnes presented Ali with her scholarship recently.

The branch congratulates Ali and wishes her success attending Queens University.

