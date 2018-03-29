Petting Zoo, Cake Walk, Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

The Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club will be hosting an Easter Petting Zoo by donation this Saturday in Boitanio Mall from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Petting Zoo/Cake Walk:

Come one, come all to the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Easter Petting Zoo at the Boitanio Mall.

On Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4-H students will have many animals on display.

There will be chickens, roosters and an adorable puppy. A very cute little pony, goats, sheep and lambs. A cuddly little cat, and some ducks.

There will also be a $1 Cake Walk!

Go home with a wonderful Easter cake for your family!

The admission fee is pay by donation, and proceeds will go back to the 4-H club.

Everything that is made by this event will help to make a great year for the Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club.

By Isaac Bedford, Special to the Tribune

Easter Egg Hunt

The Realm of Toys & the Nerd Room will be hosting their second annual free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31.

From 12-4 p.m. children aged 12 and under can stop by the store for a visit with the Easter Bunny, face painting, photos, music, and, of course, an easter egg hunt.

Children are asked to leave their Easter baskets behind, as they will be provided with their own goodie bags.

Stop by for entertainment and fun for the littles!