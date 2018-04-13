Anna Lonneberg submitted this photo of her beautiful doggos.

Pet photo contest winners

Thank you to everyone who submitted their pet photos

Thank you to everyone who submitted their great photos of their pets to the Williams Lake Tribune’s Facebook page.

Trust us when we say that it made our day that much better!

Congratulations to Britany Methot and Megan Edwards who were the two lucky winners of our contest.

 

Congratulations to Britany Methot, who won a complimentary Oil Change Service donated by Heartland Toyota. Methot was randomly selected from among the many who submitted wonderful pet pictures to the Williams Lake Tribune’s Facebook page.

Congratulations to Megan Edwards (left) pictured with the Tribune’s Lynn Bolt, for winning a $100 gift certificate to Beaver Valley Feeds. Edwards was randomly selected when she shared a pictured of her pets on the Tribune’s Facebook page.

Previous story
Young professionals network hosts pub trivia Friday
Next story
Light ripples through Station House Gallery

Just Posted

Station House Gallery show celebrates creative process

Simone Benjamin’s work fills upper gallery of Station House

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

Riske Creek residents take wildfire fighting course

Williams Lake Rotary club sponsers S100 courses for rural communities

Photo gallery: Williams Lake supports Jersey Day

#JerseysForHumboldt recognized across the country

Farmers market requests electrical outlets for new location

With its move from Boitanio Park to the green space next to Kiwanis Park, the farmers market is asking the City to install electrical outlets for some of its vendors

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Sister reflects on life of brother, Humboldt Broncos head coach

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

B.C. groups form coalition with ‘Scrap the Speculation Tax’ campaign

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages due to 2017 wildfires are not dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay along Highway 20

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

Most Read