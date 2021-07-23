Pet food, water store giving away pet food to wildfire evacuees with dogs

Cathy Rosner said her major suppliers have given her the go-ahead

Cathy Rosner, owner of Cool Clear Water in Williams Lake, has dog food samples and some bags for wildfire evacuees. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A water and pet food store in Williams Lake is helping animals owners who have been forced to leave home due to wildfire evacuations.

Cathy Rosner, owner of Cool Clear Water on Mackenzie Avenue, said companies such as Nutram, Firstmate and Kasiks have all told her she can give away some sample bags of food and some bags of food for cats and dogs.

“We also always have water and dog treats and some sample treats for cats in the store,” she told the Tribune.

The store also adopted an evacuation family from Begbie Summit south of 100 Mile House.

The store is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She cannot provide bottles for water because there is presently a bottle shortage so she is asking any evacuees who need water to bring their own bottles and the store will fill them up for free.

“They say the bottle shortage will last until the end of August,” she added.

