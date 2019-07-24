Performances in the Park brings a wide range of musical flavour to the lakecity

Performances in the Park has carried on giving the lakecity a taste of unique and quality music

Rain, while an inconvenience, is nothing a little community spirit and improvisation can’t tackle as these lakecity locals demonstrate at last weeks Performances in the Park show. Patrick Davies photo.

While it may have been a wet month, Performances in the Park has carried on undaunted giving the lakecity a taste of unique and quality music.

Last a week a power-trio of Prince George artists made up of Naomi Kavka, Danny Bell and Saltwater Hank played a wide selection of fun original music for the crowd. Even though the evening alternated between pouring rain and a persistent drizzle, lakecity crowds didn’t let it dampen their spirits.

Event organizer Angela Sommer simply rearranged the venue and allowed roughly two dozen concert-goers to find shelter under the Gwen Pharis Ringwood stage alongside the musicians. This created a far more intimate and cozy event that the attendees seemed to enjoy. A few enterprising individuals even enjoyed the performance from the park itself, under the safety of tents and umbrellas. Crowds won’t want to miss this week’s show as if the forecast holds the weather is expected to be mainly sunny while sitting at a balmy 25 C. Thursday, July 25 features Arnold Lucier and The Sophistocrats.

Arnold Lucier and Friends are playing a mix of old and new country, music for both the young and old. This group of musicians were raised and played around music with family and friends as part of their Metis heritage.

The Sophistocrats, meanwhile, are a smooth jazz four-piece that blends RnB grooves, soulful melodic hooks and jazz musicianship. A nostalgic voice amidst minimalist RnB grooves; The Sophistocrats depict a poignant narration to today’s definition of romantic love, self-love and trust.

As always, Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes, Big Dog Hot Dogs and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances.

There will be an Art in the Park kids’ corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, as in previous seasons, providing art projects for the little ones.

This evening’s performances is brought to the lakecity in part by gold sponsors including the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, the West Fraser Truckers, and the evening’s sponsors Retirement Concepts and Coyote Rock Development.

Media sponsors are Cariboo Country and The Goat radio stations, Caribooradio.com, Anahim/Nimpo Lake Messenger and the Williams Lake Tribune.

Performances in the Park is presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake.



Naomi Kavka serenades the audience with a tune set to her electric guitar during last week’s Performance in the Park. Patrick Davies photo.

Saltwater Hank performs alongside Danny Bell at last week’s Performances in the Park. Patrick Davies photo.

Saltwater Hank strums his mandolin as he prepares to sing at the weekly Performances in the Park concert series. Patrick Davies photo.