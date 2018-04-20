Paul Grinder wins 2017-2018 hockey pool

Bob Sunner from the Williams Lake Community Policing Committee hands over cheques totalling $1050 to Paul Grinder, who took first place in the WL Community Policing Committee’s Hockey Pool.

Paul Grinder’s team Bizzy won first place in the 2017-2018 Regular Season NHL Hockey Pool put on by the WL Community Policing Committee.

Grinder won $600 plus another $400 in lieu of Pacific Coastal Airlines return flights and Canucks Playoff tickets. Another of Mr. Grinder’s entries, team Denner, took 50th spot for another prize of $50.00. In total Paul took home $1,050.00.

Bob Sunner from the Williams Lake Community Policing Committee thanks Mr. Grinder for his participation in the 2017-2018 NHL Hockey Pool.

“Special thanks to the Tribune and especially Brenda Webster for promoting and organizing this annual program,” said Sunner.

“An extra special thanks to Tom and the all of the staff at Cariboo Ski. Tom Wong spends countless hours every years organizing this annual tradition.”