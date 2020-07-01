Participants march at LCSS track for Walk to End ALS

While not the typical, large fundraiser held annually in Boitanio Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small group of those directly impacted marched physically distanced around the Lake City secondary track June 20 for the Walk to End ALS.

Dressed in purple and carrying signs showing their support for loved ones lost to the disease, research and funding to help those affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerorsis (ALS), roughly 20 people took part as, meanwhile, walks were happening virtually throughout the province.

Eileen Campbell, one of the co-ordinators for the walk in Williams Lake, said things went the best they could under the circumstances.

Fundraising, meanwhile, continues online at www.walktoendals.ca as donations can still be made. Simply search for Williams Lake and you can pledge a participant directly, or donate to the walk.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

