Physical distancing measures are met during each sale event

Paradise Cinemas is hosting another popcorn sale this Saturday, May 16 from 1 to 4 p.m to raise funds for the food bank. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Once again Paradise Cinemas is hosting a popcorn sale to fundraise for the food bank in Williams Lake.

Patrons are asked to attend between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, where physical distancing measures will be in place.

During the first sale, $2,266 was raised for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Paradise Cinemas owner David Hothi said 100 per cent of funds generated through the popocorn sales will be going to charity.



