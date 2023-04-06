Parade of Choirs music to the ears in Williams Lake

Cariboo Gold Dance band. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Keyboard player Edwin Lee and guitarist Brian Sawyer are part are members of Cariboo Gold Dance Band who shared a set of great tunes during the Parade of Choirs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hough Memorial Cancer Society members Mary Telfer, from left, Audrey Hyde, Cathy Passeri, Mary Jane Engstrom and Lynn Roberts were happy with the success of the Parade of Choirs. (Missing Noel Donnelly) Quintet Plus director Michelle Erlandson tells the audience how great it has been to be able to practice and perform again. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Quintet Plus performs at the Hough Memorial Cancer Society Parade of Choirs held Sunday, April 2 at Cariboo Bethel Church in Williams Lake with a beautiful rendition of A Million Dreams from the movie The Greatest Showman wiith solos by Harry Jennings and Jean Obe. The event included three musical groups from Williams Lake, one from 100 Mile House and one from Quesnel and offered up two hours of music. Quintent Plus started with six singers in the 1960s and has grown over the years. For more on the event see the Tribune’s website at www.wltribune.com (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Uke Salute performs a collection of five tunes during The Parade of Choirs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Parade of Choirs was well received Sunday, April 2 in Williams Lake.

Five different groups shared their talents at the Cariboo Bethel Church to help raise funds for the Hough Memorial Cancer Society’s efforts to help purchase cancer detecting equipment for Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Hough Memorial Cancer Society director Mary Telfer announced at the end of the concert the event raised $2,958 and as people were leaving some of them were adding more to the donation jar.

Taking the stage were Williams Lake’s Cariboo Gold Dance Band, Quintet Plus and Uke Salute, as well as Quesnel’s AkaBella and the Eclectica Choir from 100 Mile House.

As each group introduced themselves they all said how great it was to be back performing and rehearsing together after the COVID pandemic had put things on hold.

Telfer said the society decided in January to go ahead with the concert and said she was very grateful for everyone’s willingness to participate and the community’s support. Since 1972 the society has raised close to $3 million.

