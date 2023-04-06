Parade of Choirs music to the ears in Williams Lake

The Parade of Choirs was well received Sunday, April 2 in Williams Lake.
Five different groups shared their talents at the Cariboo Bethel Church to help raise funds for the Hough Memorial Cancer Society’s efforts to help purchase cancer detecting equipment for Cariboo Memorial Hospital.
Hough Memorial Cancer Society director Mary Telfer announced at the end of the concert the event raised $2,958 and as people were leaving some of them were adding more to the donation jar.
Taking the stage were Williams Lake’s Cariboo Gold Dance Band, Quintet Plus and Uke Salute, as well as Quesnel’s AkaBella and the Eclectica Choir from 100 Mile House.
As each group introduced themselves they all said how great it was to be back performing and rehearsing together after the COVID pandemic had put things on hold.
Telfer said the society decided in January to go ahead with the concert and said she was very grateful for everyone’s willingness to participate and the community’s support. Since 1972 the society has raised close to $3 million.