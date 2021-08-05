Packed weekend of events planned for 63rd Annual 4-H Show and Sale

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule of events:

It’s shaping up to be a busy weekend at the Williams Lake Stockyards as 4-H clubs from throughout the region are converging in the lakecity for the 63rd Annual 4-H Show and Sale.

4-H members from all of the clubs including: Big Lake, Boston Bar, Canim Lake, Chimney Valley, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Springhouse, Rose Lake/Miocene and Williams Lake First Nation will be showing off their projects during the weekend.

With so much happening, here’s a breakdown of the schedule of events.

Thursday, Aug. 5

2-3 p.m. – Foods

3-5 p.m. – Poultry

4-6 p.m. – Horse show (horse arena)

6 p.m. – Dog Demo

6 p.m. – Demos for gardening/rabbit/aquaculture/outdoor living (indoor ring)

– Leaders meeting/presidents meeting

Friday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. – Cloverbud Show

10 a.m to 1 p.m. – Market lamb weight classes, senior lamb showmanship, junior lamb showmanship (by age), interclub market lamb (group of four), best groomed lamb, champion junior showman, champion dry yearling ewe, champion ewe and lamb at foot, champion market lamb, supreme female

1 – 3:30 p.m. – Small engines

4-7 p.m. – Calf class, heifer show, grand champion heifer, grand champion cow calf, grand champion mature cow calf, supreme female, female breed classes, home grown heifer, games night

Saturday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. – Beef weight classes

– Lunch

1 p.m. – Beef senior showman (by age group), beef junior showman (by age group), interclub steers (group of four)

– Dinner

6 p.m. – Best groomed calf, showmanship semifinals, grand champion senior showman, grand champion junior showman, grand champion steer, beef breed classes (market), best homegrown steer

Sunday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. – Pre-judge photography (in stall), swine senior showman (by age group), swine junior showman (by age group), sow with litter

12:30 p.m. – Best groomed swine, champion senior swine showman, champion junior swine showman, swine weight classes, grand champion market swine

5-7 p.m. – Photography

7:30 p.m. – Dance

Monday, Aug. 9

*** Yard cleanup/mucking stalls/spot cleaning animals

12 to 5 p.m. – Barn open for public viewing

5:30 p.m. – Parade of Champions, Rayel MacDonald Memorial Swine presentation

6:15 p.m. – Opening words

6:30 p.m. – SALE

Tuesday, Aug. 10

7-10 a.m. – Major barn destruction and cleanup of entire stockyard grounds



