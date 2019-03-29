Overlander Pub open mic nights back on Fridays

Patrick Davies photo Open-mic night returns to the Overlander Pub this Friday with Friday Jam Nights. The evening is planned to be a weekly event run by the Overlander Pub and Evan Catalano of Shock Collar Records, based out of Williams Lake.

The Overlander Pub is putting out a call for all musicians and aspiring acoustic artists for its new open mic night sessions, Friday Jam Nights.

In the past, the Overlander has held open mic nights welcoming all acts and performances on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, in their ongoing efforts to re-brand their business since the ownership change, the open mic sessions will now be held every Friday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. with a new partner emceeing.

This new partner is Williams Lake musician and operator of Shock Collar Records Evan Catalano, who has taken up the mantle of fostering music within the lakecity. Starting March 29 Catalano will be helping the Overlander Pub organize and run its Friday Jam Nights.

This partnership came about, Catalano said because the long-standing fixture of lakecity nightlife wishes to change up how they’ve been doing things traditionally.

“They want to change it from (just) a nightclub to something more loungey, I think,” Catalano said, adding other musical weekly events are in the planning stages.

Available at each Friday Jam Nights session will be Catalano’s PA system and an acoustic guitar for any who wish to take to the mic. He encourages prospective musicians to bring their own instruments, however, if they can.

Musically, Catalano said there are no limits beyond the acoustic nature of the setup and a preference that the music has a more laid back easy listening feel. This should mesh well with more fancy ambiance the pub’s renovations now provide.

“We encourage people to come out and have a beer, a burger or more and play some music and sing,” Catalano said. “It’s good for the musicians of the Cariboo to meet up and get to know each other, and then it can grow from there.”

As this is still the only regular open mic night in Williams Lake to Catalano’s knowledge, he encourages any and all artists to come out and Friday Jam Nights a try.



