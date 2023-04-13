OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale secretary a driving force

Pam Abrahamse loves being part of the event each year

Pam Abrahamse has been the secretary of the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale Association for almost 20 years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For almost 20 years Pam Abrahamse has helped make the Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale a success.

“I really like the ranching community and way of life,” she said of what has kept her serving as the secretary of the Williams Lake Bull Sale for all those years.

“There is always such a friendly and positive atmosphere during the bull sale.”

This year the show takes place Thursday, April 13 and the sale on Friday, April 14.

Made up of breed reps and a rep for the BC Livestock Producers Co-op, the association begins planning toward the end of December each year.

Entry forms for the show and sale are mailed out and posted online.

Once the entries are returned by the middle of January deadline, the association begins working on the catalogue.

The number of bulls for sale this year is 49, which is down from previous years because a lot of people are selling online and personally.

“It’s been like that since COVID,” Pam said.

Hopeful the numbers will grow again in the future, Pam has observed that a lot of the producers count on meeting up with people at the show and sale and old-time ranchers like to see what they are going to buy and take it home.

“The quality of the bulls we have at the sale is pretty awesome,” she said.

All of the bulls have to arrive by Wednesday night in preparation for the sifting which takes place 8:30 a.m. the day of the show.

Each bull is inspected by a vet and a selection committee in time for being signed up by 10 a.m.

The show starts at 1 p.m. and trophies are handed out during the afternoon to the different classes.

On Thursday evening there is an evening social at the curling club, beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by the sale on Friday beginning at 11 a.m.

“While this is all going on we also have our outdoor agriculture display both days,” Pam said.

Through the two days she is kept busy running back and forth and making sure everything is run like a clock.

During the show she sits in the booth with Larry Jordan, the MC.

“I love working with the contributors and the ranchers that come to the sale,” she said. “I believe the bull sale is an important part of Williams Lake’s agricultural influence.”

Born in Vanderhoof, Pam lived in several communities growing up.

Her father, Allan Bellmond, worked for B.C. Tel and they moved about every five years.

Allan had family in Williams Lake so when Pam and her husband Peter Abrahamse were married in 1984, they moved to Williams Lake to be closer to family.

The Abrahamse have four children – Luke, Elizabeth, Quinn and Rachel – and three grandchildren, who they love spending time with.

Around 1989 she started working at the stockyards in Williams Lake part-time during the fall sales in the office.

For many years she worked in the office at Maranatha Christian School where their three younger children attended.

“I still help with fundraisers and like to support the school,” she said.

During the 2017 wildfires she worked at the Cariboo Fire Centre and has returned to work there every summer since.

“My husband has a small hobby farm and works in the summer doing haying for our cattle so I might as well be working too,” she said.

When she is not working or volunteering, Pam enjoys cooking with Peter and hosting family and friends for meals, especially dishes made with beef they have raised themselves.

She also likes to help out on the hobby farm and to garden.

“This year we are building a new greenhouse,” she said, excitedly.

Hiking and walking are favourite activities, as well as kayaking with a friend.

“We pick a different lake – there are so many around here we are never going to run out.”

