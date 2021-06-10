Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

OUR HOMETOWN: Truth and reconciliation champion

Phyllis Webstad continues to help the country understand the residential school legacy

Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad was recently told she is a link for reconciliation between First Nations and non-First Nations in Canada.

While the suggestion is daunting, the 53-year-old member of the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation said she cannot help but think about a picture of a bridge hanging on her living room wall that her Aunt Agnes Jack purchased at a yard sale.

“The bridge is woven together with rope and tree roots,” she said. “It’s not pretty, it’s not perfect, but it’s enough that you could walk across it.”

Webstad said she keeps thinking about that.

“That’s been my life it seems because I grew up on the reserve, I’m half Secwepemc, I’m half white and I have lighter skin so I’ve been more readily accepted in the non-Indigenous community and I’ve been able to be a bridge builder or gap person.”

She described the time period since the announcement confirming the remains of 215 children buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School as a whirlwind.

“It’s like a huge awakening for non-Indigenous people, but at the same time collective healing for Indigenous people across Canada.”

In 2013 Webstad shared her story about arriving at St. Joseph’s Mission, the residential school near Williams Lake, and having a new orange shirt her grandmother bought her taken away.

She told her story in the spring and by September 30 of that year, the communities of Williams Lake and 100 Mile House recognized the first Orange Shirt Day.

Since then her experience has been shared with schools and organizations across Canada and last fall the Orange Shirt Society released a text book for Grade 5 students and older, titled Orange Shirt Day, which Webstad worked on with Joan Sorley.

Read more: Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Webstad also wrote a children’s book Phyllis’s Orange Shirt and her latest book, an autobiography Beyond the Orange Shirt Story will be released this fall and will be about six generations in her family.

“I didn’t set out to do this, but from the very beginning the whole Orange Shirt movement has been divinely guided. It’s like the ancestors are in charge and behind this movement and that’s what gives me the strength to continue.”

Webstad’s mom Rose Wilson gave birth to her in July 1967 at her grandmother Lena Jack’s home in Dog Creek.

She found her birth father in Kamloops a few years ago.

“I have eight other siblings, one passed away, so there are seven. They all live in Kamloops.”

While she was living at St. Joseph’s Mission she actually attended school at Marie Sharpe Elementary School in Williams Lake.

“Residential school at that time was a place we slept and ate at. We were all bussed into town to school.”

After one year, she left St. Joseph’s and was living with her Aunt Agnes Jack when at the age of 12, she got pregnant.

She gave birth to her son Jeremy Boston when she was in Grade 8 and was 13.8 years old.

“Those months are very important,” she said. “On my 14th birthday my son was four months old.”

Webstad credits her aunt for raising her and Jeremy.

“With her help — she raised both of us basically —he’s grown up to know me as his mother. I have five grandchildren now — three boys and two girls.”

She was never able to have any more children even though she wanted them.

Amidst the grief of last week, Bill C-5 received royal assent making Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, something Webstad has been fighting for in recent years. She was one of the people who made a presentation about the bill to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in November 2020.

At the time she said passing the bill would be an important step in implementing action number 80 of the 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which called on the federal government to establish the day to honour survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.

Read more: Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“I believe the seed of reconciliation has been planted and it needs to germinate just like a normal seed. It’s starting, especially with the announcement from Kamloops it’s happening all across Canada,” Webstad said.

Indigenous people will finally be able to tell awful truths and collectively heal, she added.

“I’m glad that this has happened now while as many survivors are alive as possible to tell the stories and take part because this needs to be dealt with in our generation. We cannot pass this down.”

While it’s difficult work, it is crucial, she noted.

“We cannot go under, we cannot go over and we cannot go sideways, we have to go through it. I think right now is the calm before the storm.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsOrange Shirt Dayresidential schoolsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Williams Lake Harvest Fair cancelled for 2021

Just Posted

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man, 28, arrested for alleged kidnapping in 100 Mile House

The suspect was found hiding in a fir tree on his property

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Quesnel hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Truth and reconciliation champion

Phyllis Webstad continues to help the country understand the residential school legacy

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

(Black Press Media files)
Tŝilhqot’in condemn law society’s reprimand of lawyer who mishandled residential school cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darrien McWatters of Summerland came out publicly as transgender in January, 2018. (Contributed)
Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

‘My personality hasn’t changed. I just say I’m in a prettier package now.’

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

Most Read