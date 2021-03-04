Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler comes off a night shift on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler comes off a night shift on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Our Hometown: The doctor is in the house

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler was born and raised in Williams Lake

Homegrown talent Dr. Sarah Dressler was just a little girl when she first showed an interest in anatomy, pathology and how to fix the human body when something goes wrong with it.

“I remember reading bits of anatomy books when I was a little kid — it was a lifelong interest that became more of a career goal in my teen years,” said Dressler.

Some years later, Dressler has achieved her dreams and more as one of the emergency room doctors at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

When asked what she feels women in particular bring to the challenging role of ER doctor as International Women’s Day approaches, Dressler, paused for thought, then said strong communication skills are a critical asset in the field of medicine that seems to come by naturally for women.

“Medicine is not a black and white field, it is largely a career of decision making and weighing risks and benefits,” Dressler said, noting often times, of difficult decision making.

“Decisions between patients and doctors and between nurses, doctors and other health professionals. I do not want to imply that many of my male colleagues do not possess these skills, as they largely do, but I do find communication a particular strength of women.”

Read more: 3 bidders shortlisted for $217.8 million Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Dressler is a trained emergency specialist and has been working in the emergency department since the beginning of 2015.

“I’ve always been a calm person and am able to stay very objective. In horrible situations I don’t wrap myself up in it personally or take it personally,” Dressler said of how she handles the pressures of the job. “I’m able to keep my training and knowledge objectively in my mind and approach it very clinically without emotional involvement.”

That personality trait is probably her biggest asset for her work, she said.

Emergency medicine training is about imagining the worse case scenario and being able to re-evaluate when things are not going as expected. Essential in any emergency room is having a sense of humour, she added.

“I think that’s what attracts people who have the ability to keep it light a lot of the time, which is why I enjoy working there because there are similar-minded people.”

Her shifts go by quickly and she never knows what will be coming in the door.

“The team there is great to work with — I really like the personalities, the team-based work, acute medicine and procedures.”

Cariboo Memorial Hospital’s ER is busy and Dressler said as a team the doctors and nurses needed to know each other inside and out.

“You learn to trust and rely on each other.”

By the time she was a Grade 10 student at Columneetza Secondary School she knew she wanted to go into medicine.

After high school she attended the University of Alberta for a bachelor of science degree and then the University of Northern British Columbia northern medical program, followed by doing her family practice residency in Cape Breton, N.S.

While in university she worked for the Cariboo Fire Centre initial attack during the summers for eight years which is where she met her husband Leif Dressler who also worked there.

Emergency disaster management has been a part of her life in some form for her whole working career and part of the diverse experience and advantage she gained growing up in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Upon her completion of medical school, the Dresslers realized the obvious choice once they had children was to return home where both of their families are.

They have two children — Freyja, 6, and Leo, 4.

She only took three months of maternity leave after Leo was born because as an independent contractor she is responsible for finding a replacement.

“There were no locums to be had at that point so it was either that or leave the team high and dry.”

Her schedule is six days on, which finishes off with two midnight to 8 a.m. shifts and then six days off.

When she isn’t working, she loves to hang out with her family and said her erratic schedule gives her lots of time at home.

Chuckling, she said exercise used to be a part of her life before having children, and hopefully will be again soon.

She loves hiking, camping, snowshoeing — any outdoor recreation — which is one of the big reasons they returned to Williams Lake.

Photography is another a favourite hobby, she added.

Read more: Our Hometown: Pursuit of excellence


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women’s wellness focus of International Women’s Day events in Williams Lake

Just Posted

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler comes off a night shift on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: The doctor is in the house

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler was born and raised in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Trail Riders Arena is slated to have a new roof installed this spring after funding from the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Trail Riders Arena, stable stalls, to get new roof at Stampede Grounds

Some of the stalls currently aren’t able to be rented out due to leaks in the roof

A sign is seen this past summer outside Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Yunesit’in First Nation completes second round of vaccinations

A total of 26 people have since recovered from COVID-19 after having tested positive

A 100 Mile RCMP officer stands watch at the intersction of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Volunteers, police search Highway 97 for articles related to high-speed chase

Search will stretch from Canco Gas Station in Lac La Hache to 150 Mile House.

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Most Read