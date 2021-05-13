Const. Dan Cohen is a member of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Const. Dan Cohen is a member of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Our Hometown: Serving the community

“Williams Lake is a good community to be involved with,” says RCMP Const. Dan Cohen

Dan Cohen has spent all eight and a half years of his career as a Mountie in Williams Lake.

“I like the community,” the 40-year-old said as he took a break from running laps at the Lake City Secondary School track one Monday morning when he had the day off.

“It’s a tight-knit community I think. I enjoy getting to know the people here. They really support one another.”

Giving an example, he said he is doing a local fundraiser for KidSport with fellow officer Cpl. Fraser Bjorn and so far they have raised almost $2,000 through their social networks.

Williams Lake is a good community to be involved with, he added.

“It’s good for families. There are lots of activities going on and the outdoors, obviously. There is lots to do outdoors.”

Cohen grew up in Whitby, Ont., the youngest of three children.

He attended university and completed a bachelor’s degree in history. After that he worked at CIBC for two years,

returning to university to complete a master’s degree in public administration.

“The master’s program was really challenging and I really enjoyed it. I got a lot of valuable knowledge and I think some of it is applicable now because I am still working for a government organization, which it was geared toward.”

His university education led to contract work as a policy analyst for the federal government in Ottawa for Canada Border

Services and Citizenship and Immigration Canada.

Becoming a police officer, however, was something he thought about for a long time.

“I put in the application with the RCMP and it all started coming together, so I

thought ‘let’s do it.’”

Asked if he likes being a police officer he said “yes,” noting every day is different and the work he is doing can make a difference.

“I like the law enforcement aspect as well, enforcing laws when people are breaking them. Investigating criminal offences I find is also interesting and I like that aspect of it.”

He described the local RCMP detachment as having many eager members who want to do a good job.

“There are a lot of hardworking people at the detachment, which I appreciate. I get to work closely with a team of people — it is kind of like playing sports.”

He also praised the administrative staff for being supportive of the officers.

“It’s a good group of people.”

Cohen grew up playing hockey and played on a junior team while in university.

For six years he played with the Williams Lake Stampeders men’s hockey team, was captain at one point, and in 2017, his teammates voted him in as Most Improved and Top Defenceman.

He and his wife Monica have two children — Rebecca, 3, and Zachary, 1.

Monica is originally from Brampton, Ont. The couple met in Ottawa and she has worked remotely from Williams Lake as a translator for the Translation Bureau of Canada ever since they moved to the lakecity.

“Today I asked Monica what she likes about living here and she said that we have childcare and it’s affordable,” he said.

In the past, Cohen has also participated in the Cops for Cancer, riding 850 kilometres on a bicycle to raise money for children battling cancer and their families. He’s also helped organize the RCMP Charity Golf Tournament in the past and participated in a hockey program for local youth in collaboration with the RCMP, Changing Directions, Denisiqi Services Society and the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District.

Read more: Partnership between local agencies connects with lakecity youth through hockey

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us as police officers to interact with some of the youth in the community,” he said of the hockey program in a previous interview. “Whenever we get a chance to do that and make a positive impression on the youth — I think that’s a good thing.”

Do you know someone that deserves to be featured in “This is Our Hometown?” Email your suggestion to: publisher@wltribune.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Lil Mack of Williams Lake honoured with BC Achievement Community Award

Just Posted

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
One death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 484 active cases of the virus in the region currently

Const. Dan Cohen is a member of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: Serving the community

“Williams Lake is a good community to be involved with,” says RCMP Const. Dan Cohen

Central Mountain Air confirmed it does not plan to resume service to Williams Lake at this time. (Betsy Kline photo)
Central Mountain Air not resuming route to Williams Lake at this time

Scheduled CMA flights will return to Quesnel at the end of June

Gibraltar Mine has started calling back 34 workers laid off on April 27 because it has received its permit to reactive the Gibraltar East Pit. (Taseko Mines Ltd. photo)
Gibraltar Mine receives permit, calling back laid off employees

Mining has begun in the Gibraltar East pit

(RCMP logo)
RCMP investigating early morning assault in Williams Lake

An insecure firearm was located in a residence

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Housing minister David Eby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Eby jabs back against Penticton mayor’s ad urging BC Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

Eby writes that Penticton’s ‘serious’ social issues won’t improve under leadership of the mayor

What3words was first created in the U.K. in 2013 and is credited to saving the lives of outdoor enthusiasts around the world. (Contributed)
‘This is a life saving tool’: App helps paramedics find capsized canoeists near Revelstoke

What3words pinpoints the person’s phone location to a three-meter range

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham takes questions in the B.C. legislature in 2017. (Hansard TV)
UPDATE: B.C. will fund another year of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in schools

John Horgan government working on school meal program

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
4 more victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ performed at B.C. playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

Most Read