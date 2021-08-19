OUR HOMETOWN: Reaching for the stars

Chloe Lutters, 19, has been named Miss Teen Cariboo Region and will compete at the National Miss Teenage Canada Pageant taking place Aug. 24, 2021 in Toronto, Ont. (Photo submitted)

Stepping out of her comfort zone has landed Chloe Lutters of Williams Lake the title of Miss Teen Cariboo Region and the opportunity to compete in National Miss Teenage Canada Pageant taking place Aug. 24, 2021 in Toronto, Ont.

The 19-year-old said she decided to put together and model some outfits and post them on her Instagram page last year.

“One day this ad popped up about Miss Teen British Columbia, and I thought, ‘I could do that.’

She attended the pageant on June 19 and emerged the runner up.

“I was the only candidate past Hope and no one knew where Williams Lake was,” she said.

Miss Teenage Canada’s official charity is the Make a Wish Foundation, and all contestants are required to fundraise.

Toward that goal, Lutters is organizing a raffle and will be at Save-On-Foods Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22, selling tickets.

The prizes are an adult gift basket and a child’s gift basket.

“I would be grateful for any donations for the baskets,” she said.

Additionally, she is hosting a bottle drive to raise money for UNICEF as her own initiative and has an account under Miss Teen Cariboo at Williams Lake Return-it Depot at 232 Mackenzie Ave. South.

“A cause that I am passionate about is the importance of all children to have access to an education,” she said. “Education is an influential tool that can be used to empower the next generation and break the cycle of poverty.”

She chose UNICEF because she supports its mission to help children in need and create educational opportunities around the world.

Lutters was born in Williams Lake, but lived in Anahim Lake for a few years before her parents Chris and Melanie Lutters moved the family to Williams Lake. She has a younger sister Thea.

Growing up she did gymnastics, which came in handy when she had to do a dance routine for the Miss Teen British Columbia contest, she said.

After graduating from Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus in 2020, she embarked on a post-secondary education at Thompson Rivers University. The first year was done online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lutters achieved the Dean’s list both semesters.

Lutters has chosen to do her second year online as well and will live at home in Williams Lake.

Inspired by her first high school teacher, she was an active member of her school’s Be the Change Club, which promotedspreading positivity and raising student awareness to various social issues and volunteering in the community.

She is pursuing a bachelor of education degree and hopes to become an elementary school teacher.

Aside from working at Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse she has a love for fashion and runs her own small business selling earrings.

Excited to represent the Cariboo at that national level, she said both of her parents were raised in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

“I love the sense of community that comes with living in a small town and enjoy being surrounded by rural areas to explore,” she said. “Getting to experience a full four seasons means there are so many different things to do all year round. I enjoy hiking with friends and family in the summer, especially at the Farwell Canyon sand dunes on the Chilcotin River, and swimming in all of the beautiful lakes we have, my favourite is Tyee Lake.”

In the winter she enjoys skiing and snowboarding at the community ski hill, Mount Timothy, and snowmobiling at Yanks Peak.

“Our region has so much to offer, and something for anyone who loves the outdoors.”

Lutters has garnered support locally to go to Toronto from Williams Lake Rentals, Best Buy Propane, Pioneer Log Homes of B.C., Marshall’s 150 Mile Store, Grosso Precast, Broadway Rentals, Peterson Contracting and M.H. King Excavating.

