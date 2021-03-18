Andrew Nairn is general manager of Beamac Installations Ltd., a company his parents purchased in 2006. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Andrew Nairn is general manager of Beamac Installations Ltd., a company his parents purchased in 2006. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

OUR HOMETOWN: Man of Steel

Andrew Nairn is the general manager of Beamac Installations Ltd.

Andrew Nairn has a full life.

The 36 year old is an engineer, husband, father of two young children, general manager of a steel fabrication business and a member of the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department.

While he has spent most of his life in the Cariboo, he was born in Surrey, B.C. His father, Mark Nairn, was working in a camp during the building of a mine at Tumbler Ridge so his mom, Sally Nairn, went down to stay with her parents until Andrew was born.

The oldest of three children, his sister Meghan is a nurse at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and sister Sheila is co-owner of Exploring the Puddle Early Learning Centre in Williams Lake.

Eventually the family moved to Williams Lake and Mark started a company called Lake Power Tool, which he later sold, and started another company called Interior Auto Electric.

Due to working long hours his dad decided he wanted a change, sold the company, and when Andrew was five years old, Mark teamed up with an uncle and the family moved to the Bar M7 Ranch in Riske Creek, where they ran a cow-calf operation.

“Dad got involved with the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association and was the president during the BSE (Mad Cow Disease) and everything. The big thing with the ranch was he could still work lots of hours and get ahead but at least us kids could be with him.”

Back in his construction days, Mark met Mike Beadman who owned Beamac Installations Ltd. and when the Nairns moved to Williams Lake they became friends.

“We spent a lot of time with their family when everyone was growing up,” Andrew said. While Andrew was studying engineering at the University of British Columbia, his parents bought Beamac in 2006.

Andrew worked at Mount Polley Mine as a summer student which eventually turned into a full-time job once he completed his degree. Starting out as a maintenance planner, he eventually went into projects working at the Red Chris Mine for Imperial Metals.

In 2014 his parents were ready to step away from the business so Andrew left Imperial Metals to become general manager at Beamac.

“My wife Trish and I were ready to start a family around then — the timing worked out,” he said. Trish grew up in Richmond and moved to Williams Lake to take a job co-ordinating the Cariboo Chilcotin Invasive Plant Committee.

Three years ago she was hired as an agrologist with the ministry of forests. She was living in 150 Mile House and after about six months decided to join the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department to meet people and that’s how she and Andrew met in 2010.

Some of Andrew’s work days are very long, but when he’s not working he loves spending time with Trish and their children Griffin, 5, and Heather, 3.

“Our kids are finally at the age where we got them up at the ski hill this year. I really love 150 Mile. With the fire department and the community our kids have great friends here.”

Read more: 150 Mile House fire chief’s pride of crew bolsters the future

“I love everything that we can do outdoors,” he added. “Even with the challenges of COVID — I don’t know what it would be like living in the city right now — at least here we can get out for walks or I can hop on a quad at our place and hit the government trails.”

Growing up on the ranch, which his father completely sold off by the spring of 2017, he participated in a few gymkhanas as a kid, but never ventured into rodeo.

“Our ranch was big enough that both our parents had to work the ranch full time and there wasn’t time for rodeoing.”

It has been a challenging few years to be in business, he added. Beamac’s biggest customer was Mount Polley Mine so when the tailings impoundment disaster occurred in 2014 that had a big impact, followed by the 2017 wildfires which shut many companies down.

A few years ago his friend JJ Bast, a captain with the 150 Mile Fire Dept., came to work for Beamac. “He was ready for a change and I was looking for someone to take the seat in the machine shop, build it up and run with it. He has done a great job and really built it up from himself back there to three, full-time machinists and starting to look for more.”

Beamac is busy doing work for the mining industry and offering mobile machining, he added.

Read more: RC Cotton bridge officially open to the public

Do you know someone that deserves to be featured in “This is Our Hometown?” Email your suggestion to: publisher@ wltribune.com.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Drive-thru St. Patty’s lunch a hit at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

Andrew Nairn is general manager of Beamac Installations Ltd., a company his parents purchased in 2006. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Man of Steel

Andrew Nairn is the general manager of Beamac Installations Ltd.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be opening at Thompson Rivers University on April 12. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
TRU Williams Lake campus site of COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting April 12

More information will be provided as opening day approaches

Irene Turatus (left) picks up an Irish stew lunch from Old Age Pensioners Organization president Tina Derksen Wednesday afternoon as part of the group’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Out the Door event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
VIDEO: Drive-thru St. Patty’s lunch a hit at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

The event was by donation, with funds raised going to the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

Xeni Gwet’in Nation purchased and is upgrading the Elkin Creek Ranch. (Jimmy Lulua photo)
Improvements underway at Elkin Creek Ranch in Nemiah Valley

“It’s going pretty well,” said Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Most Read