OUR HOMETOWN: Making a difference

Ever since he was in a vehicle crash in 2001, Troy Johnny has been a paraplegic.

The 47-year-old recently celebrated his birthday and so far in 2022 he has started a men’s group in his community of Tl’esqox First Nation (Toosey) and was recently appointed to the city of Williams Lake accessibility advisory committee.

Recalling the incident that changed his life, Johnny said he was in a vehicle coming down the Sheep Creek hill and when it approached a horseshoe curve in the road, the vehicle went off the road and down the embankment.

“I am pretty sure I flew out – I was drinking and don’t remember – and the truck rolled over me and broke my back.”

His friend, the driver, was OK and was able to walk out.

It was an impaired driving incident and Johnny said he himself used to take chances with drinking and driving.

“It caught up with me so whenever I can I try to talk to the youth at Toosey about drinking and driving and the effects of it. Two years later I lost my brother a couple of kilometres from where I got into an accident. He went off the top and flew out of the vehicle. There were a few other people in the vehicle, but he was the only one who passed away.”

The death of his brother was very hard on their mom, he added.

“She went through grief and loss.”

From the crash, Johnny injured his spinal cord and afterwards spent time in GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver and has been in a wheelchair ever since.

Johnny lives in Williams Lake on South Lakeside, but will drive out to Tl’esqox each Monday to lead the men’s group from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

He is just getting started with the group and said as word gets out more men are attending.

“We support one another. A lot of us are ex-addicts, alcoholics and ex-alcoholics. We are trying to get the younger guys in that are searching for things to do.”

The men will tackle how to make progress through issues and Johnny has a friend who works in the band office who will attend and share information on any job opportunities.

“Some of them are not thinking beyond Grade 12 so I will encourage them to think about college or university.”

At a future meeting he hopes to talk with the men and explore the possibility of going on a road trip to attend a Canucks game.

Recently he completed some online schooling in Cannabis management quality and edibles through the Academy of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences and he is hoping to get a job.

“It will help me get into a growing facility or manage a dispensary facility, but with my disability in a small town it might be difficult.”

Johnny decided to step up to the plate and carry on with a men’s group that was being run by Patrick Lulua, who has since retired.

“I see a lot of negative things happening, a lot of drugs and a lot of drinking. I asked myself what could I do to better our reserve and help keep some of the members busy in a positive way. What we can do outdoors? What can we do to create jobs?”

Johnny will also explore ways to apply the Tsilhqot’in culture in the group, he said.

Growing up he said he lost his language and his culture.

His father, the late Douglas Johnny, was a residential school survivor who eventually became a pipe carrier, which is a like a medicine man.

“It took him about 10 years for him to become a pipe carrier. He had to do a Sundance in North or South Dakota where he worked with these two medicine men that were teaching him. My dad really caught on and was into getting his culture back.”

At its most recent regular meeting, March 22, Williams Lake City Council approved Johnny’s appointment to the accessibility advisory committee.

“I saw the advertisement for it and applied because of my disability. In wintertime it is hard for me in a wheelchair to get out. In the summertime I can go out for a stroll with my dog.”

