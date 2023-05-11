OUR HOMETOWN: Crisis line assistant supervisor eager to help

Evan Pantanetti started out as a volunteer at first then moved into a full-time position

Evan Pantanetti is an assistant supervisor for the crisis line at Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch in Williams Lake. Here he mans a table at FreshCo Friday, May 5, during Mental Health Awareness Week. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

When he was almost 19 Evan Pantanetti did something he said was life-changing.

The 22-year-old signed up to volunteer for the crisis line hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch.

“The crisis line training teaches you a lot of skills that are really helpful. I have been able to use it in my own life when I notice someone is really struggling just to say, ‘how are you feeling?’ and give them the space to talk or not to talk, depending on how they are feeling.”

After completing the training, he volunteered for a year and a half before he was hired on as an assistant crisis line supervisor full-time.

Able to be there for people when there is no one else available is what he enjoys the most about the job.

The crisis line is there for calls late at night or even during the day when service agencies are busy.

“If they need someone to call we can be a voice for them to talk to and listen and provide support. I think it makes a big impact for a lot of people.”

Volunteers are always needed for the crisis line and he wants people to know they can really make a difference.

Continuing his education, he is taking some courses through the Justice Institute to expand his personal knowledge and through work has taken training for such things as suicide, mental health and first aid assist.

Looking back he said he was looking to get into the supporting realm and about that time saw the crisis line was looking for volunteers.

Now that he has been there for a few years he values the crisis line as a space for the community that is open to talk about mental health.

“I find we have a really good team too and everybody really cares about each other. We are really close.”

As an assistant supervisor for the Interior Crisis Line Network, he still answers calls and he also answer calls to the mental health line and suicide line, which are both provincial.

His mom Jennifer Pantanetti is an early childhood educator working for Williams Lake First Nation at the daycare in the community of Sugar Cane and his father Paul Pantanetti is the manager of Emco Corporation in Williams Lake.

He has a younger sister Nicole.

Growing up in Williams Lake he attended several schools including Poplar Glade Elementary and was a student there when it burned down.

After that he went to Cataline, Sacred Heart Catholic School and then Maranatha Christian School.

“I did homeschooling too for a few years and then did my last year at Skyline.”

Outside of work he loves being around animals and volunteers for the BCSPCA branch in town in his free time.

He also enjoys playing soccer and signs up with the men’s league, although sometimes it is difficult to get out for games and practices because of his work schedule.

The day he was interviewed he was manning the CMHA information table at FreshCo to mark Mental Health Week.

He was wearing a Prince George Cougars hoodie and said he loves to watch hockey.

Yes, he is Cougars fan.

