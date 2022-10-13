OUR HOMETOWN: Alice Johnston leads a busy, balanced life

In 1997 she started working at the Cariboo Regional District

Alice Johnston has called the Cariboo home all her life.

She was born in Williams Lake and grew up in Beaver Valley on her family’s cattle ranch.

From kindergarten to Grade 10 she went to Horsefly School and into Williams Lake for Grade 11 and 12 at Columneetza.

In 1997, she started working at the Cariboo Regional District where she is now the deputy chief administrative officer. Before that position she was in reception, was a development services clerk, community librarian and corporate officer.

Presently she is the chief election officer for the local government election and said the biggest challenge is getting the electors engaged.

The time frame is also challenging at times because regional districts don’t know for sure where we’ll have elections and which areas will see acclamations, she added.

“So we prepare early in the year as much as we can, but we don’t know until late September which election we will actually be conducting.”

That is the case this year as there are four elections happening when there could have been 12.

“Our large geographical area can be challenging when planning elections.”

Johnston does enjoy the opportunity to interact with people in the communities and helping them navigate the election process.

“Local government is the level of government closest to the people, where you can really sit down and engage with your local representative. It’s cool to see the process play out.”

Along with her deputy chief election officer, she has to plan and carry out all aspects of the election process, except for the campaign financing parts – Elections BC is in charge of those.

They prepare the nomination package and other information for potential candidates, determine where to have the polling stations and then book them, provide the training, answer questions from electors and candidates, provide both mandatory and discretionary advertising, oversee the voting process, count the ballots, and submit the results.

“It’s a real team effort for many people at the CRD as well as others who offer to help at polling station.”

Johnston loves the small-town feel of the Cariboo-Chilcotin and the easy access to outdoor activities, as well as the change of the seasons and that she has wonderful family and friends nearby.

She loves running, being outside and cooking.

“My husband James and I enjoy hiking, golfing, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, disc golfing and spending time with friends and family.”

The Johnstons have two grown sons living in Alberta, they have lots of family on both sides living in Williams Lake and her mom still lives in Horsefly.

When asked for some fun facts about herself, she said she loves wiener dogs.

“I’ve wanted one since I was a kid and our neighbour’s family used to visit from the U.S. with their Daschunds. I have also milked a cow, flipped a loader, caught a greased pig in a 4-H competition, gone skydiving and run several half marathons, but never a full one.”

monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

