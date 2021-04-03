Organizers plan for Williams Lake Seedy Saturday in May

A local collaboration between the Williams Lake Food Policy Council and Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association will see a return of the popular, annual Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market event this spring.

After last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Deb Radolla said she is looking forward to having a COVID-safe event this year on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kiwanis Park.

“I’m so happy we can pull this event off. I know Cariboo residents love to be outdoors and this is a great way to celebrate spring.”

Radolla noted she already has more than a dozen vendors committed to be a part of Seedy Saturday, who will be offering everything from seeds and seedlings and early produce to worms and, of course, the coveted compost from the Potato House.

There will also be a plant and seed swap table, which encourages residents to donate their own plants or seeds in exchange for others, as well as information on the Williams Lake Garden Club. Take-away food will also be offered and some arts and crafts.

Radolla said safe shopping COVID-19 protocols will be in place including mandatory face coverings as well as volunteers will be limiting the number of shoppers at a time.

“It will just be nice to see everyone, and see that Williams Lake is ready to get outside.”

Radolla is an avid gardener herself and a member of the Williams Lake Garden Club.

“I love to garden – every year is different.”

