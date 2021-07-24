Organizers plan fitness fundraiser in Boitanio Park for injured mountain biker

The Mud Puddler is being planned for Cam Prest

The Prest family says they are thankful for all the support they have received from the community. (Sarah Moore photo)

A group of local women are organizing a day of fitness in Boitanio Park at the end of August as a fundraiser for Cam Prest, a local teen who suffered a spinal injury while biking in the park last month.

Billed as The Mud Puddler, the all-day event is presented by the fitness community of Williams Lake and will see an obstacle course, family activities and a vendor market staged at Boitanio Park and Kiwanis Park.

“We are doing it to raise money for everything that Cam needs, and for the things that he just wants, too,” said family friend, Sarah Moore.

“We want to make things as easy for Cam and his family as possible.”

Cam, 19, fractured two vertebrae while biking in Williams Lake June 11 and was medevaced to Vancouver General Hospital for emergency treatment. He has since been transferred to GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre to continue his recovery and adjust to being in a wheelchair.

His parents, Erin and Keith, meanwhile, have been busy making trips back and forth to Vancouver and are also now in the midst of moving the whole family to a more accessible home before Cam returns home sometime this fall.

“Things are going really well. Cam is learning something new everyday,” Erin said, when asked how everyone is doing.

The mother of four said she is very grateful and thankful for all the community support they have received so far.

“I am just so thankful I don’t know how to let people truly know.”

Moore, who has known Cam since he was born, said she has also been blown away by the community response to Cam’s accident.

“I’m inspired by Cam, and I’m also inspired by the community in general. It’s amazing how people get together and help when it’s needed.”

The Mud Puddler is set for August 28 and will feature a 2.5 Tough Mudder-style 2.5 km, 12-to-15-features obstacle course race through Boitanio Park.

Race times are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with pre-registration preferred. Cost is $50 per adult and $35 for children ages 10 to 16.

At Kiwanis Park there will be family activities such as a bouncy castle, balloon pop, gone fishing, giant bingo, pick a duck and more as well as a vendor market in the complex parking lot beside Kiwanis Park.

Race registration forms are available at Concrete Fitness, Re4rm Fitness and Zone 4 Hair Design.

For more information, to volunteer or sponsor an event, contact Kim Colgate at 250-305-4466.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake