Organizers invite community to participate in Fall Go By Bike Weeks

Ruth Lloyd, left, and Denise Deschene, of Go By Bike Williams Lake and Streets for All Williams Lake, address city council Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Streets for All Williams Lake, Go by Bike Williams Lake and Scout Island Nature Centre invite residents to participate in Fall Go By Bike Weeks, Oct. 16 to 29.

Ruth Lloyd and Denise Deschene from Go By Bike Williams Lake and Streets for All Williams Lake appeared as a delegation at the regular council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3 to share information about events that are planned and to advocate for better active transportation.

Deschene said the first event will be an early morning Bikes, Brews and Brekky for anyone showing up on a bike at Smashing Smoothies on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 a.m.

“Coffee and energy balls will be provided. It’s just a way to gather as a group on our way to work.”

On Thursday, Oct. 19, there will be a screening of the documentary, The Engine Inside, at Paradise Cinemas, 7 p.m. The film follows six people from different places around the world.

A critical mass art ride will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 2 p.m. at Spirit Square on Oliver Street, to look at the different murals in town.

“We want to look at all the beautiful murals that have been created over the years. At the end we will have hot chocolate and snacks,” Deschene said.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, there will be a Take Back the Night Group Ride.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Canadian Mental Health Association and the Sexual Assault Centre are spearheading the event and everyone is invited to participate in a Witches Ride from Spirit Square to Boitanio Park, where there will be music and food.

Deschene said the riders will also accompany people at the end of the event.

Displays are also planned for The Open Book and Williams Lake Library.

Lloyd said more people out and about makes city streets safer.

“More people using active transportation makes citizens healthier, physically and mentally. More people using active transportation is better for drivers because they have less traffic and traffic is calmed.

There has been a steady increase in the number of people participating and Lloyd said they hope to continue the positive momentum by working to address some of the barriers people identify.

With funding from the Williams Lake Community Forest and cooperation from the city, there are more places for cyclists to lock up their bikes in the community, she said.

“Secure, visible storage for bikes is an important part of active transportation and an often overlooked barrier. These projects are just the beginning and we see the potential for Williams Lake to move forward on a path to greater economic, social and environmental sustainability by supporting active transportation.”

As part of the critical mass ride on Saturday, Oct. 21, some of the new bike locking stations will also be viewed.

With the new part-time active transportation position filled at city hall, Lloyd said they look forward to working with staff to provide input as active transportation users.

During a provincial cycling roundtable last week, the ministry of transportation and infrastructure’s head of active transportation Kate Berniaz discussed what the province is looking for from communities applying for active transportation grant applications.

“What we heard was an echo from our past presentations. Our community needs an active transportation plan using updated infrastructure knowledge. This can then provide the basis for future applications.”

Lloyd thanked Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, councillors Sheila Boehm, Joan Flaspohler and Michael Moses for participating in the Streets for All Emotive E-Bike Awareness campaign.

If any other council members are interested, the campaign has been extended to November, weather permitted.

Go By Bike BC is once again offering up big prizes, including three e-bikes, for those who participate in Fall Go By Bike Weeks, by registering on gobybikebc.ca and logging one bike ride or other form of active transportation during those two weeks.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Critical Mass bike ride tops off two Go By Bike Weeks in Williams Lake

READ MORE: Williams Lake hires Indigenous relations, climate action, active transportation coordinator

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

Williams Lake