Barnie Bentall performs Saturday evening on the main stage at Arts on the Fly. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Organizers eye return of Arts on the Fly festival for 2022

The community of Horsefly plays host to the event

The Arts on the Fly Music Festival committee is moving ahead with planning a festival for 2022.

After the AGM in late November, the group has decided to begin planning and is now exploring possible dates for the annual festival of art and music.

The summertime festival usually takes place over three days in Horsefly, B.C., and includes multiple stages of live performances, a vendor market, workshops and food.

Many festival patrons camp out for the weekend along the Horsefly River.

The festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, but in 2019 featured Barnie Bentall, The Sadies (who have opened for Buffy St. Marie and toured extensively with Niko Case), Pharis and Jason Romero, the Juno-award-winning local duo from Horsefly, and many others.


Jason and Pharis Romero’s latest album Bet on Love garnered three Canadian Folk Music Awards. Here Patrick Metzger, bass, from left, Jason, Pharis and Marc Jenkins perform at Arts on the Fly 2019 in Horsefly. Both Metzger and Jenkins performed on the album, as well as John Reischman on mandolin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
