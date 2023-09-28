Orange Shirt Week in Williams Lake for 10th anniversary

Events will build to Saturday, marking ten years since Phyllis Webstad first shared her story.

Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day, left, and Michael Moses, acting mayor, raised an Every Child Matters flag at Williams Lake city hall on Sept. 6. (city of Williams Lake photo)

Mental health supports will be available at the Stampede Grounds, where most of the events are taking place.

Thursday, Sept. 28

WL Stampede Grounds

10 a.m. School District 27 students attend 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Opening ceremony

Speeches

Activities

Wagon Rides throughout

7 p.m. Sacred fire and drumming

Gibraltar Room

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Joseph Mission photo exhibition Remembering Our Friends

National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will be in attendance to help people access archives

Friday, Sept. 29

WL Stampede Grounds

10 a.m. Opening ceremony, truth telling

1 p.m. Hypnotist show at the Let’R’Buck Saloon stage

3-5 p.m. Bull riding events courtesy of C+ Rodeos -admission by donation

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisan and food vendor market, wagon rides, truth telling, Quilts for Survivors.

7 p.m. Sacred fire and drumming

Boitanio Park Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park

3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Orange Shirt Day Skate Jam with Rosie Archie barbecue and skateboard workshop

Gibraltar Room

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Joseph Mission photo exhibition Remembering Our Friends

National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will be in attendance to help people access archives

Saturday, Sept. 30

WL Stampede Grounds

7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. or they run out, whichever happens first: free pancake breakfast for first 800 guests

10 a.m. Opening ceremonies, truth-telling

1 p.m. Lahal tournament at Stampede ball diamonds

1 p.m. Indian relay races

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisan and food vendor market, wagon rides, truth telling, Quilts for Survivors.

5 p.m. Free food truck dinner for first 400 served

Chief William Pow wow Arbour

5 p.m Feast with speeches, storytelling, regalia dance – everyone welcome

For more information or to support the event, contact Sara Fulton, administrative coordinator for the Orange Shirt Society at admin@orangeshirtday.org.

READ MORE: Quilts for Cariboo Chilcotin survivors an Orange Shirt Day team effort

READ MORE: Ceremony, food and horse racing all part of Orange Shirt Day in Williams Lake

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams LakeTribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

Orange Shirt DayWilliams Lake