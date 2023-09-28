Orange Shirt Week in Williams Lake for 10th anniversary

Mental health supports will be available at the Stampede Grounds, where most of the events are taking place.
Thursday, Sept. 28
WL Stampede Grounds
10 a.m. School District 27 students attend 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Opening ceremony
Speeches
Activities
Wagon Rides throughout
7 p.m. Sacred fire and drumming
Gibraltar Room
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Joseph Mission photo exhibition Remembering Our Friends
National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will be in attendance to help people access archives
Friday, Sept. 29
WL Stampede Grounds
10 a.m. Opening ceremony, truth telling
1 p.m. Hypnotist show at the Let’R’Buck Saloon stage
3-5 p.m. Bull riding events courtesy of C+ Rodeos -admission by donation
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisan and food vendor market, wagon rides, truth telling, Quilts for Survivors.
7 p.m. Sacred fire and drumming
Boitanio Park Nathan Matthews Memorial Skate Park
3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Orange Shirt Day Skate Jam with Rosie Archie barbecue and skateboard workshop
Gibraltar Room
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Joseph Mission photo exhibition Remembering Our Friends
National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will be in attendance to help people access archives
Saturday, Sept. 30
WL Stampede Grounds
7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. or they run out, whichever happens first: free pancake breakfast for first 800 guests
10 a.m. Opening ceremonies, truth-telling
1 p.m. Lahal tournament at Stampede ball diamonds
1 p.m. Indian relay races
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisan and food vendor market, wagon rides, truth telling, Quilts for Survivors.
5 p.m. Free food truck dinner for first 400 served
Chief William Pow wow Arbour
5 p.m Feast with speeches, storytelling, regalia dance – everyone welcome
For more information or to support the event, contact Sara Fulton, administrative coordinator for the Orange Shirt Society at admin@orangeshirtday.org.