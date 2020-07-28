Orange Shirt Society office in Williams Lake receives a helping hand

Sarah Philbrick (left) will be working closely for the next 30 weeks with Phyllis Webstad as she assists managing the Orange Shirt Society office in Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

The Orange Shirt Society has received funding for an office administrator in Williams Lake.

Sarah Philbrick recently began her 30-week position which is funded by the Cariboo Chilcotin Aboriginal Training Employment Centre following the ease of restrictions in the province due to COVID-19.

Phyllis Webstad whose story inspired Orange Shirt Day was previously managing the office by herself with the assistance of a board member, and said they hope to be able to extend or make Philbrick’s position permanent.

“Right now we don’t receive any government funding,” Webstad said, noting they operate through the sales from Orange Shirt Day T-shirts and gifts.

“I can’t say enough how much help she will be.”

Philbrick who assisted Webstad with a cross-Canada tour through the Royal Canadian Geographical Society will help manage the Orange Shirt Society’s webpages and social media channels as well as any incoming mail received from supporters and young fans.

She will also look after any bookings by schools or organizations to have Webstad as a speaker.

“I’ll be busy for the next little bit,” Philbrick said.

