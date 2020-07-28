Sarah Philbrick (left) will be working closely for the next 30 weeks with Phyllis Webstad as she assists managing the Orange Shirt Society office in Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Orange Shirt Society office in Williams Lake receives a helping hand

Sarah Philbrick is assisting for 30 weeks

The Orange Shirt Society has received funding for an office administrator in Williams Lake.

Sarah Philbrick recently began her 30-week position which is funded by the Cariboo Chilcotin Aboriginal Training Employment Centre following the ease of restrictions in the province due to COVID-19.

Phyllis Webstad whose story inspired Orange Shirt Day was previously managing the office by herself with the assistance of a board member, and said they hope to be able to extend or make Philbrick’s position permanent.

“Right now we don’t receive any government funding,” Webstad said, noting they operate through the sales from Orange Shirt Day T-shirts and gifts.

“I can’t say enough how much help she will be.”

Read more: Orange Shirt Society seeks to trademark ‘Every Child Matters’

Philbrick who assisted Webstad with a cross-Canada tour through the Royal Canadian Geographical Society will help manage the Orange Shirt Society’s webpages and social media channels as well as any incoming mail received from supporters and young fans.

She will also look after any bookings by schools or organizations to have Webstad as a speaker.

“I’ll be busy for the next little bit,” Philbrick said.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Cariboo women come to rescue of injured and abandoned hummingbirds

Just Posted

Orange Shirt Society office in Williams Lake receives a helping hand

Sarah Philbrick is assisting for 30 weeks

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Quesnel, Williams Lake areas Monday evening, July 27

These storms could produce winds of 90 kilometres per hour

Anticipating drier conditions, burn responsibly says Cariboo Fire Centre

Cariboo region under heat warning

Heat warning continues for the Cariboo region

Highs of 31C for Monday, highs of 32C for Thursday

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

Parents were more united on implementing safeguards to prevent students and teachers from contracting COVID-19

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in both directions south of Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

B.C. boaters on lookout for unwanted American travellers

Ad hoc group scanning boat data to catch boaters violating border rules during COVID-19

Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

Despite resumption of harder workouts, Canadians still not moving enough

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Most Read