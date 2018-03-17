Operation Smile fundraiser a go

Tara Sprickerhoff photo Bel Hume aims to raise as much money as possible to sponsor cleft palate surgeries through Operation Smile with a apple and berry crisp fundraiser to be held April 6.

After snow delayed the fundraiser the first time, Operation Smile’s apple and berry crisp sale is a go.

Originally scheduled on a day where most of the city was shut down due to a snowstorm, organizer Bel Hume has rescheduled the event for April 6.

Each apple and berry crisp will be sold by donation, and the money raised will go to help support Operation Smile with paying for and completing cleft palate surgeries.

Each surgery costs approximately $240, and it’s Hume’s hope that they sponsor as many surgeries as possible.

“The children’s health is improved, their smile, their nutrition and their speaking ability and ability to go to school,” she told the Tribune. “Sometimes they are shunned and the children can’t go to school in a lot of cases, they can’t be understood and they are bullied.”

The cause is close to Hume’s heart because of her work with children in the hospital who have had cleft lips.

The fundraiser will operate out of the Williams Lake Credit Union, where there is also a year round coin drive that raises funds for approximately five surgeries on a regular basis.

People can drop by the credit union for the homemade crisps from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or can call and order in advance for a lunch time delivery by Lake City Secondary students.

To order in advance, give Hume a call at 250-398-8740 on or before Wednesday, April 4.

Supplies are being donated by Walmart, Safeway and Save-on-Foods, as well as the Real Canadian Wholesale Club. Ice cream has been donated by Dairy Queen.