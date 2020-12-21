Operation Red Nose volunteers encouraging residents to ‘take the reigns’

Go to take-the-reins.com and explore a range of festive and informative tools

Mark Hamm and Bob Sunner from Williams Lake Community Policing presented a cheque to Lindsey Wood representing Williams Lake Minor Hockey from the 2019 Operation Red Nose campaign. (Photo submitted)

While this year won’t see Operation Red Nose running due to COVID-19, those who participated in the event last year not only helped keep impaired drivers off the road, but also raised funds for several local non-profit organizations.

Last year the program, which is spearheaded by the Williams Lake Community Policing Association, raised $15,435.96 and was divided among four youth groups including Camp Likely, Williams Lake Minor Hockey, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association and the Youth Fiddlers.

Baldish Singh Sunner presented the funds to the groups and also thanked long time organizer Dave Dickson and long time dispatcher Jack Berger for their amazing contributions over the years.

For 2020, Operation Red Nose is encouraging everyone to “take the reigns” and make a responsible choice to not drink and drive.

Go to take-the-reins.com and explore a range of festive and informative tools such as: mocktail recipes, tips to prevent a friend from driving impaired, and distinctive accessories for your designated driver.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.