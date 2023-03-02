Operation Red Nose shares $12,922 proceeds with 4 Cariboo Chilcotin youth organizations

Ric Northcott, Community Policing, left, Bob Sunner, Community Policing, Deb Pickering, Operation Red Nose coordinator, and Neil Sukert, Citizens on Patrol, present Sue Voth,Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers, second from left, with a cheque. (Photo submitted) Ric Northcott, Community Policing, left, Bob Sunner, Community Policing, Deb Pickering, Operation Red Nose coordinator and Neil Sukert, Citizens On Patrol, present Annie Glanville, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics, second from left, with a cheque. (Photo submitted) Ric Northcott, Community Policing, left, Bob Sunner, Community Policing, Deb Pickering, Operation Red Nose coordinator, and Neil Sukert, Citizens On Patrol, present Jen Brown, Williams Lake Minor Hockey Assn, second from left, with a cheque. (Photo submitted) Bob Sunner, Community Policing, left, Deb Pickering, Operation Red Nose coordinator and Ric Northcott, Community Policing, present Elmer Thiessen, Camp Likely, second from left, with a cheque. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Operation Red Nose raised $12,922 by providing safe rides home during the 2022 holiday season.

The four non-profit youth organizations that particiapted in this year’s campaign were each presented a cheque in the amount of $3,230.68 on Wednesday, March 1.

Deb Pickering, who coordinated the program for the first time this year, attributed its success to the help she received from Dave Dickson who coordinated the program for many years.

“Dave mentored and guided me through the process of what to do and when to do it,” Pickering said. “Thank you Dave.”

She also thanked the members of Williams Lake Community Policing who were there with her each night of operation answering phones and helping in any way needed.

“I could not have succeeded without your help,” she said of community policing.

She praised the volunteers from the four youth organizations – Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers Society, Camp Likely and Williams Lake Minor Hockey U18 Female Rep Hockey Team – who provided safe rides home.

“They were all fantastic, went above and beyond for many ride-takers, and were so much fun,” Pickering said.

She also thanked Al and Raelene Campsall, Alex Wasylenko (Community Policing), Paul Christenson, Wayne Parker, and Frank Ruyter (Lakers Car Club), Rick Favelle and Daniel Schmutz for coming out to drive as well, saying they were amazing.

