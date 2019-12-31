Operation Red Nose operates for the final time in 2019 tonight

Volunteers are standing by at 250 392-2222 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. to help drive people safely home

If you’re out enjoying New Year’s Festivities remember to drink responsibly and drive safe or, better yet, give Operation Red Nose a call at 250 392-2222.

Over this holiday season, a team of lakecity locals have been providing people with safe rides home after parties, events and nights on the town. Their goal is to provide everyone with a safe alternative to drinking and driving and reduce unfortunate incidents during what, for many, is the happiest time of the year.

Read More: Operation Red Nose gearing up for another holiday season in Williams Lake

By calling 250 392-2222 a team of three volunteers will arrive at your destination and drive you, your car and any passengers home on a by-donation basis. One volunteer will drive your vehicle, a second volunteer will navigate, and a third volunteer will follow in an escort vehicle to pick up the two volunteers once they drop you off. All proceeds go towards supporting local youth sports teams.

December 31. 2019 marks the final night Operation Red Nose will be operating after being available on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.

This year, the donations will be shared by the Cariboo-Chilcotin Gymnastic Association, Camp Likely, Cariboo-Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers and Williams Lake Timberwolves girl’s peewee rep hockey team.

Once more, drive safe and have a Happy New Year.


