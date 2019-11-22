Call 250 392-2222 if you need a ride home over the holiday season.

Operation Red Nose gearing up for another holiday season in Williams Lake

Call 250 392-2222 and a team of three Operation Red Nose volunteers will help you get home safely

Operation Red Nose is preparing to kick off again for the holiday season in Williams Lake.

Named in honour of Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all, Operation Red Nose provides rides to drivers and their passengers who feel unfit to drive for any reason – no questions asked.

The Williams Lake Community Policing board is very pleased to announce that our community will be operating this program again within the City of Williams Lake and immediate surrounding communities.

On Friday and Saturday nights during the holiday season, if you feel unfit to drive home, simply call 250 392-2222 and a team of three Operation Red Nose volunteers will help you get home safely.

One volunteer will drive your vehicle, a second volunteer will navigate, and a third volunteer will follow in an escort vehicle to pick up the two volunteers once they drop you off.

Donations to Operation Red Nose are gratefully accepted and help fund local youth sports and other not-for-profit organizations.

The volunteers are in place, our amazing sponsors have stepped up to support the program and we are ready to go! Operation Red Nose will be available on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 and 31, 2019. The service will be available on these evenings starting at 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.

This year, the donations will be shared by the Cariboo-Chilcotin Gymnastic Association, Camp Likely, Cariboo-Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers and Williams Lake Timberwolves girl’s peewee rep hockey team.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
