Oliver Street Bar and Grill, BGC Williams Lake Club hosting Disney Trivia night

Multiple prizes will be up for grabs

Think you know the ins and outs of all the Walt Disney princes and princesses? Watched Frozen enough times with your children to recite the dialogue from memory?

If the above rings true, you could be marching out of the Oliver Street Bar and Grill a winner on Tuesday, July 27 when it plays host to a Disney Trivia night fundraiser with proceeds going towards BGC Williams Lake Club and its various and expansive programs at the local youth centre.

The event will take place at the Oliver Street Bar and Grill on Tuesday, July 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. where multiple prizes will be up for grabs to the most savvy Disney buff in the lakecity.

Cost to enter the trivia contest is $15 per person or $40 for a group of four.

Anyone participating must be over the age of 19.

To register call or text Dylan at 250-267-2076 before July 23.

 


