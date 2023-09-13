Old T-shirts being upcycled into baby wipes for developing countries

Bell Hume of Williams Lake invites others to help with the project

Old T-shirts are being used to make baby wipes for midwife bags used in developing countries. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bel Hume of Williams Lake invites anyone who is interested to help make baby wipes out of old T-shirts for use by midwives in developing countries.

“You use old clean T-shirts – the backs or long sleeves too – and cut them into six inches wide by 9, 10, 11 or 12 inches long,” she explained.

Once the wipes are cut then they are rolled up and put into a sandwich bag.

Each bag should have six wipes.

Dark T-shirts are fine, but there should be no logos, seams or frayed material, Hume said.

The wipes will then be forwarded to Canadian Food for Children with the next shipment going out Sept. 30.

Hume said the bags of wipes can be dropped off at Sandtronic Business Systems Ltd. at 11 Second Ave. South in the box just inside the door or at the Williams Lake Tribune in the box inside at 188 First Ave. North.

In addition to making the wipes, Hume has been assembling sewing kits to go with sewing machines that are being sent overseas.

Each sewing machine that goes to a developing country creates a job for an individual, she said.

“We started collecting sewing machines last year and I have a man in Lac La Hache who checks them to make sure they are in working condition,” Hume said.

Anyone with questions can call her at 250-398-8740.

