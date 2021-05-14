Old Fashioned Drive In Lunch on menu at seniors centre today, May 14

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., swing on by the SAC parking lot for an Old Fashioned Drive In lunch

Patricia Froberg (from left), Pat Mitchell and Dorothy Ouellette enjoy lunch prepared by members of the Old Age Pensioners Organization for St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday afternoon. Today, May 14, the Old Age Pensioners Organization Branch 93 and the Seniors Activity Centre are hosting an Old Fashioned Drive In lunch with car hop service at the SAC parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Harking back to the good old days, the Old Age Pensioners Organization and the Seniors Activity Centre will run back the sands of time this Friday, May 14.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., swing on by the SAC parking lot for an Old Fashioned Drive-In lunch, featuring a car hop service.

On the menu will be hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, lemonade and iced tea refreshments and entertainment.

The cost of the drive-in is strictly by donation.

There will be no pre-orders and no deliveries for this latest event, which builds on the success of several COVID-safe, drive-thru events held by the OAPO at the SAC since the beginning of the pandemic.



