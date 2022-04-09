Leslie Sheppard is a regular at the OAPO’s semi-annual Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale. Leslie said she appreciates the efforts made to recycle and reuse clothing in the community.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Leslie Sheppard is a regular at the OAPO’s semi-annual Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale. Leslie said she appreciates the efforts made to recycle and reuse clothing in the community.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Old Age Pensioners’ Organization’s used clothing and yard sale a big hit

The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser

The lower level of the Seniors Activity Centre was packed with good deals and happy customers at the semi-annual Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale hosted by the Old Age Pensioners’ Organization (OAPO) in Williams Lake Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.

With a little bit of something for everyone, the OAPO event is a popular one in the community as a way to find some affordable treasures but also to raise money needed for ongoing maintenance at the Seniors Activity Centre, scholarships and bursaries supported by the OAPO, as well as the Elves for Elders program which sees gift hampers given to seniors who are alone or in need at Christmas.

OAPO president Tina Derksen said a crew of volunteers had been sorting donated items since the beginning of February to prepare for the sale. On the days of the event, another 15 volunteers were on hand each day to help out.

Shopper Leslie Sheppard said she buys all her jeans at the OAPO sale.

“I mark this date on my calendar,” said Sheppard, adding she loves visiting with all people involved with the sale and appreciates what the event brings to the community.

“The recycling is the best part. When we recycle we are helping the whole community.”

Read More: Williams Lake Garden Club is buzzing again as in-person meetings resume

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SeniorsWilliams Lake

 

Kathy McCreight and Marilyn Baba take in the sale Friday, April 1. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Kathy McCreight and Marilyn Baba take in the sale Friday, April 1. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Seedy Saturday and Earlybird Farmers’ Market in Williams Lake set for April 30
Next story
HAPHAZARD HISTORY PODCAST: The great Barkerville fire of 1868

Just Posted

Gord Keener, first vice president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 (left), and David Brideau, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Williams Lake to commemorate Vimy Ridge Day Saturday, April 9. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Vimy Ridge Day remembered in Williams Lake

2009 Total Ice Titans back row from left manager Andrea Moe, assistant coach Phil Vaugeois, assistant Ryan Campbell, Brendan Gooding, Aysen Lucas, London Croy, players Brendan Roberts, Lorne Moe, Luca Vaugeois, Marek Lowndes, head coach Tyrel Lucas, front row from left players Memphis Rosette, Marquis Vaugeois, Quinn Pecor, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Colton Campbell and Chace Aslin. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s 2009 Total Ice Titans win HSL tourney in Alberta

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Wildlife bill causing anxiety