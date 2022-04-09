Old Age Pensioners’ Organization’s used clothing and yard sale a big hit

Leslie Sheppard is a regular at the OAPO’s semi-annual Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale. Leslie said she appreciates the efforts made to recycle and reuse clothing in the community.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The lower level of the Seniors Activity Centre was packed with good deals and happy customers at the semi-annual Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale hosted by the Old Age Pensioners’ Organization (OAPO) in Williams Lake Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.

With a little bit of something for everyone, the OAPO event is a popular one in the community as a way to find some affordable treasures but also to raise money needed for ongoing maintenance at the Seniors Activity Centre, scholarships and bursaries supported by the OAPO, as well as the Elves for Elders program which sees gift hampers given to seniors who are alone or in need at Christmas.

OAPO president Tina Derksen said a crew of volunteers had been sorting donated items since the beginning of February to prepare for the sale. On the days of the event, another 15 volunteers were on hand each day to help out.

Shopper Leslie Sheppard said she buys all her jeans at the OAPO sale.

“I mark this date on my calendar,” said Sheppard, adding she loves visiting with all people involved with the sale and appreciates what the event brings to the community.

“The recycling is the best part. When we recycle we are helping the whole community.”

