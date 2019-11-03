Greg Sabatino photo Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre office manager Glenda Winger (left) and Williams Lake Canadian Cancer Society community officer Leeyann Allan stand near the silent auction table setup for Oktoberfest at the venue.

Oktoberfest raises thousands for WLCCS community office and the WLSAC

Dinner, loonie auction, silent auction and an evening of great entertainment highlighted the event

A combined effort between the Williams Lake Canadian Cancer Society and the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre, Octoberfest saw residents fill the hall at the WLSAC Oct. 20.

Dinner, a loonie auction, a silent auction and an evening of great socializing and entertainment from LeRae Haynes and Friends highlighted the event, which raised around $3,000 for the WLCCS community office and the WLSAC.

The Williams Lake Canadian Cancer Society community office operates out of the seniors activity centre, so a fundraiser between the two made sense, said WLCCS office manager Leeyann Allan.

“We put on the fundraiser and they do all the cooking, serving, and provided some things for the silent auction. We printed 80 tickets for this event.”

Read More: SMART 55: Seniors Activity Centre members’ absence, friendship will be greatly missed

Dinner featured, in true Octoberfest fashion, a bratwurst sausage, hot pretzel, hot potato salad, cucumber salad and cabbage rolls, topped off with black forest cake for dessert.

Allan said the CCS community office in Williams Lake is an invaluable resource — one that’s available for people to come visit to have a warm body to talk to, and to provide cancer connection resources.

The fundraiser will allow them to keep their office doors open for at least another year, she said.

The WLCCS office is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Allan said they are always in need of more volunteers.

If anyone is interested in helping out they can contact her at 250-392-3442.


