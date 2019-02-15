OK Tire owner/operator Chuck Tupper was surprised Wednesday by local members of the Conservation Officer Service with a Special Recognition Award for his efforts to keep COS truck operating during the 2017 wildfires. Pictured above from left are; officer Adrian Hayward, Sgt. Jeff Tyre, officer Ron LeBlanc and Insp. Len Butler.

OK Tire owners recognized for outstanding service during 2017 wildfires

Conservation Officer Service happy to present the award

The owner/operator of OK Tire in Williams Lake received a pleasant surprise Wednesday when four members of the Conservation Officer Service showed up at his tire shop unexpectedly.

“I was very surprised. I wondered if I was going to get arrested,” Chuck Tupper joked afterwards.

The officers were actually there to present Tupper with a Special Recognition Award from the Province of B.C. COS for his work in assisting officers during the 2017 wildfires.

“My wife and I work very hard and so do the guys in the back. So yes, this is a very proud moment for me.”

Tupper and two of his employees were evacuated from their homes during the start of the 2017 wildfires. Tupper said he was eventually able to get special clearance to return and worked to supply the COS, RCMP and forestry service with tires, even travelling to Quesnel to get orders because nothing was getting shipped into Williams Lake.

“It was a necessity because without these guys, without RCMP, COS and forestry we would have had a very tough problem (during the wildfires) in this town. Without the work they did, we wouldn’t have a business, basically.”

Read more: Butler recognized as conservation officer of the year

Conservation Officer Service Insp. Len Butler of the Thompson Cariboo Region said they are very appreciative of Tupper’s service, particularly when they needed him most.

The award states that it is presented to an officer, civilian or organization who has “performed an important service for the Conservation Officer Service.”

“An example of this superior service was demonstrated during the extreme 2017 wildfire season. BCCOS patrol trucks were constantly being pushed to the limit with remote back road patrols and long hours.

“Chuck and Nicole made it a priority for BCCOS vehicles to be serviced without delay, ensuring our fleet was at all times 100 per cent operational.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
This one-man band will follow Brent Morton with his signature folk party sound

Just Posted

OK Tire owners recognized for outstanding service during 2017 wildfires

Conservation Officer Service happy to present the award

Williams Lake Bullets hit mark at Coyote Cup in tournament capital

The Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association sped to Kamloops for the Coyote Cup.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Barnett “disappointed” with throne speech

Barnett said there was nothing for rural B.C.

Sixties Scoop survivors welcomed home to Esk’et this weekend

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins says they are expecting 300 to 400 people

Bonspiel brings curling community together in lakecity

“We’re kind of a family — curlers from all over the world,” Doddridge said.

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Police track armed kidnapping across Thompson-Okanagan

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Most Read