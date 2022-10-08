OAPO to host fall luncheon, bake sale and bazaar

Glenda Winger and Tina Derksen volunteer at the Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale held Friday and Saturday at the Seniors Activity Centre. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tina Derksen

Special to the Tribune

After a few nippy nights, the fall colours are really starting to pop. I’m looking forward to getting out a few times in the next little while to enjoy the show.

Well, the OAPO fall events are now fully underway. The Gently Used Clothing and Yard Sale happened Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. There were so many items for sale the downstairs at the Seniors Activity Centre was full to the point of bursting!

Tickets for our Fall Quilt Raffle are now on sale ($10 for a book of five tickets or $2 per ticket). Prizes are a queen size hand stitched quilt supplied courtesy of the Senior Stitchers, a $200 grocery gift certificate and a $100 fuel gift certificate. Tickets will be sold at grocery outlets and at the Seniors’ Activity Centre over the lunch hour. Please support us by purchasing some tickets!

On Thursday, Nov. 3rd we will again have the Fall Luncheon, Bake Sale and Bazaar. This event will include a full lunch as in the past and tickets will go on sale shortly. The menu for lunch will be a Ukrainian theme with perogies, sausage, and cabbage roll casserole. Donations for the bake sale would be much appreciated. Please contact Lesley Hannas at 250-392-7871 for details if you can help.

The proceeds from these, and our many other events go to support all seniors. We provide scholarships to students going into the healthcare field, we support local charities, we share in supporting and maintaining our Seniors Activity Centre.

We support seniors in our local care homes with gifts and comfort items every Christmas. And we continue our ongoing political drum beating in the areas of healthcare, transportation, finances, and social issues that make the lives of our seniors more comfortable.

If you feel tempted to assist us with these endeavours, please come to our meetings and help.

The next meeting is Oct. 13th at 1p.m. at the Seniors’ Activity Centre.

Tina Derksen is the president of the OAPO.



