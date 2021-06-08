Judy Boehm at the Lac La Hache Thrift Store, which has been busy during the pandemic as a place for people to shop and socialize. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press)

Judy Boehm at the Lac La Hache Thrift Store, which has been busy during the pandemic as a place for people to shop and socialize. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press)

OAPO, Community Club in Lac La Hache prepare to reopen

Lifting of restrictions will provide people with more places to socialize

The heart of Lac La Hache is about to start beating again.

The Lac La Hache Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) expects to start the gradual opening of its Cariboo Pioneer Centre in mid-June, after the B.C. government announced last week that it would begin to lift the restrictions imposed during COVID-19.

The Community Club next door is also set to host the South Cariboo Garlic Festival (see related story A17) in September and get the bingo rolling again this fall.

The two facilities, along with the Lac La Hache Thrift Store, are the social hub of the community.

OAPO President Willy Giesbrecht said he can’t wait to throw open the doors to the hall, which offers “work and fellowship,” along with cribbage tournaments, dinners, dances and live music.

“When things get back to normal it is in use pretty much every day of the week,” Giesbrecht said. “It’s much better than sitting around waiting to do something. It was quite something to be tied down that way but it had to be done. It’s nice to see it relaxing a little bit.

“We’re going to take a cowboy’s chance and hope everything will be okay.”

Community Club director Jeanette McCrea agreed it will be great to finally reopen, noting the Community Club provides a lot of “freebies” to the community such as walking trails, the thrift store and the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena. While the Community Club has been rented for First Aid courses, it has lost revenue by having to cancel the 2020 garlic festival and close the arena during hockey season.

READ MORE: Lac La Hache Thrift Store set to reopen

“It’s a relief,” McCrea said.

“I love Lac La Hache. It’s a good little place. The kids at the school can go to the arena at no charge, and it gives them a place for physical education. But all of that stuff wouldn’t be possible without paying the bills.”

The thrift store, which has remained open, has been the de facto gathering place – and a major source of income for the Community Club, collecting about $20,000 annually. This money is used to help cover the costs of club’s utilities.

Volunteer Judy Boehm said the thrift store has been especially busy, bringing in $6,000 in the first three weeks of reopening in April after the winter.

“We’ve been really busy because I think people need to get out and even if they don’t buy anything they just like to get out and visit and have a breather from the lockdown,” Boehm said, noting even tourists stop in.

“We have a lot of people come in and they come back just to talk to the girls. They kind of generally meet here and just have a great time looking through what we have.

“We have great stuff. People call it the Walmart of Lac La Hache. We’ve been known to say ‘if you see something and you like it you better buy it because next time you come back it may not be here.’”

Boehm noted if someone in the community is struggling they can also pick out what they need at the thrift store and “we won’t charge them for it.”

The store also donates to Coats for All campaign, provides materials for women making quilts for cancer.

“We don’t raise the prices either because it is donated to us. People like that,” she said. “I think they really enjoy coming and it’s very helpful for them because we’re not only serving our community, but the money we make goes back into the community. It’s a very friendly little town.”


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo

Previous story
WATCH: Kamloops bound convoy greeted by Canim Lake Band

Just Posted

Rowdies player Joey MacDonald fields a ball during opening night of the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League Tuesday, June 1. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League takes field for 2021 season

“It’s just nice to see how excited everyone was,” said league president Linda Barbondy

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Police lights
Friday crash south of 150 Mile House at Maze Lake Road fatal: RCMP

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Friday, June 4 at 3:02 p.m.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Driver over-steers, hits the ditch, after sudden hail storm in Bridge Lake

Family airlifted to hospital in Kamloops for treatment

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Most Read