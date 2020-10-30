Cookies were available to celebrate an open house and membership drive for the North Cariboo Seniors’ Council Friday, Oct. 30 in Spirit Square in downtown Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Cookies were available to celebrate an open house and membership drive for the North Cariboo Seniors’ Council Friday, Oct. 30 in Spirit Square in downtown Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

North Cariboo Seniors’ Council aims to help Quesnel seniors

Council president Brenda Gardiner said COVID-19 has “ripped off the Band-Aid” for seniors’ issues

The North Cariboo Seniors’ Council (NCSC) took to the streets Friday, Oct. 30 to rally volunteers and members.

The council was formed in the wake of an age-friendly study in 2018, which called for region-wide changes to make the area more accepting for seniors.

“We have a big sign at the end of town that says ‘retire here in Quesnel,’ and we found there were quite a few different areas of concern,” council president Brenda Gardiner said during the open house and membership drive.

After the City of Quesnel covered rent for its first year in existence, the council is working to find more sustainable funding.

“We’re up and running because of [the City], but we have to be sustainable,” Gardiner said. “If we had 1,000 people giving us $10 a year, we could afford to have our office.”

READ MORE: Quesnel council provides base funding for new North Cariboo Seniors’ Council

The NCSC is made up of doctors, seniors and other community leaders.

“We have quite a smattering of people from different areas,” said Gardiner. “We’re all getting together and doing grant writing, and we’ve been successful at it.”

One of the council’s early success stories is finding funding for a yard work grant. Gardiner said their worker visited more than 61 seniors in the community.

“You have a senior who, because of COVID-19, is stuck at home,” she said. “They can’t go to restaurants, they can’t visit their friends, so they’re sitting at home looking at their dismal yard, not able to do the work themselves.”

The membership drive isn’t just to find money for granting opportunities. The council is also looking for volunteers to help with projects.

Gardiner said the NCSC received a grant to provide 900 meals to seniors during the fall, but they only have four people volunteering to deliver them.

“That’s a lot of walking and a lot of driving for those volunteers,” she said. “If we got five more volunteers to do driving and meal delivery, bonus.”

The council’s formation in January of 2020 couldn’t have come much later, as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the older population hard.

“This has ripped the Band-Aid off and shown people this is the real life of our seniors,” Gardiner said. “Many of them live alone and have no one checking in on them on a regular basis. Nobody.”

The NCSC office is located in Spirit Centre at 246 St. Laurent Ave. and is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. They can be reached by calling 250-991-0510.

READ MORE: Taking tricks again at the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Our Hometown: Cultivating a Cariboo-Chilcotin lifestyle
Next story
SLIDESHOW: Nesika celebrates Halloween with costume parade, dance

Just Posted

Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune
SLIDESHOW: Nesika celebrates Halloween with costume parade, dance

Classes took turns within their own cohorts taking part in each event

The Williams Lake Skating Club is thrilled to introduce new coach Brenda Boulin (right) to its team. Boulin joins head coach Joanne Macnair (centre) and coach Breanna Davidson. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Skating Club welcomes new coach to team

WLSC longtime head coach Joanne Macnair is thrilled to welcome Brenda Boulin back home

While the weather in Williams Lake wreaked havoc on roads and flooded homes this week, the swans didn’t seem to mind it at all. (David Fait photo)
Waterlogged: Williams Lake downright soggy after days of rain

October has seen an unusual amount of rain fall in the Cariboo this year

Hank Adam Sr. was elected Chief of Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation following a recent election for chief and council. Elected to council are Hank Adams Jr., Kelvin Boston, Marie Camille, Harold Duncan and Timothy Rosette. (Hank Adam Facebook photo)
Hank Adam Sr. settling in new role as Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation Chief

An election was held earlier this month

Roberts Drive resident Lisa Tarlings awoke at 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 to water roaring down the driveway. She and other residents began working to try and divert the water off the road into the ditch. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
‘I could hear the water roaring outside’: Williams Lake homes flood after snow, heavy rain

Bette McLennan has lived in her home 41 years and this is the worst it’s ever been

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Most Read