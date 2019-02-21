Norman Foote returns to the lakecity

Juno winnging artist Norman Foote comes to Williams Lake next week to sing at Nesika Elementary School with the Nesika School Dancers. (File photo)

Nesikia Elementary School students will be treated to a special fundraiser with Juno award-winning artist Norman Foote next week.

Foote specializes in vibrant, fun, comedic act perfect for children and younger audiences. He has a high focus on audience engagement and makes frequent use of props and humour throughout his shows.

At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 Foote alongside the Nesika School Singers will be celebrating his new album Everybody Sings with a live fundraiser/concert. For a price of $10 and adults and $5 for children 12 and under Neskia invites the community out to come to have a fun laugh out loud time.

Proceeds from the night will go towards new sports jerseys for the children.



