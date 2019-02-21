Juno winnging artist Norman Foote comes to Williams Lake next week to sing at Nesika Elementary School with the Nesika School Dancers. (File photo)

Norman Foote returns to the lakecity

Popular comedic singing taking part in Nesika Elementary fundraiser

Nesikia Elementary School students will be treated to a special fundraiser with Juno award-winning artist Norman Foote next week.

Foote specializes in vibrant, fun, comedic act perfect for children and younger audiences. He has a high focus on audience engagement and makes frequent use of props and humour throughout his shows.

At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 Foote alongside the Nesika School Singers will be celebrating his new album Everybody Sings with a live fundraiser/concert. For a price of $10 and adults and $5 for children 12 and under Neskia invites the community out to come to have a fun laugh out loud time.

Proceeds from the night will go towards new sports jerseys for the children.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rotary exchange student adjusts to life in rural B.C.

Just Posted

Atlantic Power meeting with Premier sheds good news and bad news: Mayor Walt Cobb

Atlantic Power will be offered a 10-year agreement

Williams Lake RCMP confirm stabbing occurred at Gibbon Street apartment building

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Bright sunny skies, brisk morning for the Cariboo Chilcotin Thursday

Risk of frostbite in the morning, high of -4C by the afternoon

Wrestlers pin to win at zone championships

Tylee Scaiano awarded 2019 outstanding female wrestler of the year

LETTERS: Many of our teachers are working hard to make a difference

Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers are terrific!

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

Former B.C. fire chief sues his city after termination

Keith Green’s civil claim says that he believes he was wrongfully terminated

Most Read