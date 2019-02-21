Norman Foote returns to the lakecity

Nesikia Elementary School students will be treated to a special fundraiser with Juno award-winning artist Norman Foote next week.
Foote specializes in vibrant, fun, comedic act perfect for children and younger audiences. He has a high focus on audience engagement and makes frequent use of props and humour throughout his shows.
At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 Foote alongside the Nesika School Singers will be celebrating his new album Everybody Sings with a live fundraiser/concert. For a price of $10 and adults and $5 for children 12 and under Neskia invites the community out to come to have a fun laugh out loud time.
Proceeds from the night will go towards new sports jerseys for the children.
