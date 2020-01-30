Sunny Dyck was 2018’s recipient of the Woman with Heart award, awarded by Women’s Contact Society on Feb. 8 by executive director Irene Willsie. Dyck was nominated thanks to her tireless work with the Caribruisers Roller Derby group, volunteerism in the community, and bringing the sport to youth in the lakecity. (Tara Sprickerhof photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

Nominations for the annual Women with Heart Award due on Feb. 15

There is still time to nominate those who make a positive impact on the community

There’s still plenty of time for strong female lakecity community members to be nominated for the Women’s Contact Society’s annual Women with Heart Award.

Each year the Women with Heart Award is chosen by the Women’s Contact Society from a list of candidates suggested by people from throughout the Williams Lake community. It’s given to a local woman who has proven to go above and beyond in making an impact on those around her in a positive way, no matter the field.

So far this year there have been no nominations made, according to Eva Navrot a community outreach worker with the society, meaning they’re eager to receive some in the coming month. Navrot said this award is a part of how the society celebrates International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8 this year, and is an important way for them to recognize local excellence.

Criteria for this award includes a number of aspects like displaying a passion for their work, career or volunteerism, showing generosity of spirit, taking actions that have a positive impact on the community, successful leadership, advocacy on behalf of those less fortunate than themselves and raising public awareness of violence against women or girls or barriers faced by women and girls in society. Navrot said they ask those who nominate a woman to fill out a written submission of 200 to a 1,000 words describing the qualifying attributes and values of the nominee, including contact info of the nominee and nominator.

“We have a community that is so rich with women that do have these qualities and have done so much for the community and we see a lot of that through the Women’s Contact Society. That’s what we’re all about, is helping marginalized individuals and when we see someone that’s outstanding in that area we definitely want to honour and acknowledge that,” Navrot said.

Submissions will be accepted until Feb. 15 and can be dropped off or filled out at the Women’s Contact Society Office at 51 Fourth Avenue South or can be mailed in to P.O. Box 4094, V2G 2V2. The society’s board of directors will then select the winning nominee.

The award will be presented just before International Women’s Day at the Women’s Wellness Festival at the Elks Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Navrot believes this award not only recognizes the contributions of women in the lakecity but also encourages and inspires others to become more involved themselves. Knowing that everyone is capable of making a difference in their community is an important message to send, Navrot feels.


