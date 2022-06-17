No licence required to fish with dad this Father’s Day weekend

Families are invited to make memories with their dads on Father’s Day weekend. To kick off the summer fishing season, free Family Fishing Weekend events are being hosted across the province June 17 – 19. Fishing licence requirements are waived for Canadian citizens that weekend, helping to make it an affordable activity for families.
Family Fishing Weekend events offer hands-on instruction as well as the opportunity to fish in a social setting. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are provided for those who do not have their own gear. The events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share fishing tips and learn about environmental stewardship and the tradition of recreational fishing.
Two organized events will take place in the Cariboo, one at Biffs Pond near Williams Lake June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one at McLeese Lake June 18, with a 7 a.m. start.
Freshwater and tidal fishing regulations, including daily catch quotas, always apply; details are posted at www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca or www.fishing.gov.bc.ca.
