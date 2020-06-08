No Elder College courses this fall due to COVID-19

This action will likely disappoint many seniors in our community

Barry Sale

Smart 55

Regretfully, the executive board of the Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College has decided to suspend courses for the fall (October to December) 2020 semester.

This action will likely disappoint many seniors in our community, but it was the prudent course to take in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Several factors were considered, including the vulnerability of our Elder College clientele, availability of instructors, participants and venues, little information yet about requirements and logistics going forward, concerns about social distancing at registration and in classes, and predictions about a second wave of the virus in the fall.

We believe that this is the right decision to make at this time, and it was made with the best interests of all Elder College members and instructors in mind.

The current plan is to use the time in the fall to evaluate what we must do to provide a healthy, safe learning environment for our participants, to determine what adjustments we will have to make to comply with provincial directives, and to organize a full set of course offerings for the spring (February to April) 2021 term.

Our thanks go our to our members, our instructors and our committees, all of whom work to ensure these popular life-long learning activities continue.

The “over 50” set in our community benefits greatly from their efforts.

Elder College is not dead — we are just taking a fall break!



