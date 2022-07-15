Newly-formed Cariboo Motorcycle Association doing toy run in Williams Lake July 16

“This is our first event,” said the association’s secretary Ron Sturgess

Ron Sturgess of Williams Lake right, seen here with his daughter Jillian, is the secretary of the Cariboo Motorcycle Association formed in 2021. (Photo submitted)

Local motorcyclists will be doing a toy run on Saturday, July 16 from Williams Lake to Wildwood.

Starting off at the Tourism Discovery Centre on Highway 97 the group will gather at 2 p.m. then at about 2:30 begin winding through the city and then proceed north on Highway 97 to Wildwood for a fundraising barbecue at the fire hall.

Ron Sturgess is the secretary of the Cariboo Motorcycle Association – the group organizing the run.

He said the association was established in 2021.

“This is our first toy run and we are hoping to build on it.”

Sponsored by Tim Hortons, the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, CCW Contracting and Above Board Contracting, the event is billed as “Christmas in July” with all proceeds in support of Chiwid Transition House in Williams Lake.

The barbecue at the Wildwood fire hall will go until 4 p.m. with hot dogs, chips, burgers and pop for sale.

There are nine members in the association so far and this is the group’s first public event.

“We are trying to walk before we run,” Sturgess said. “Our goal as the association is to help those in need within the community, keep it close to home and gather like-minded individuals on motorcycles to do the same.”

Sturgess is a newcomer to the city. He moved here just before the pandemic.

He said the opportunity to ride a motorcycle in many directions was a factor that attracted him to the Cariboo.

The associaiton’s contact email is cariboomotorcycle@gmail.com.



