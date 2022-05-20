New trail run race being planned for Fox Mountain

Some of the Cariboo Run Crew out for a group trail run on the trails around Williams Lake. (Kim Lewis photo)

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is blazing trail this spring hosting a brand new cross-country run for the entire family in Williams Lake on Saturday, May 28.

Located on the Fox Mountain Trail Network with a starting point at the Mason Road parking lot off of Fox Mountain Road, both a five-kilometre family run and an eight-kilometre competitive route will be offered for participants at what is being billed as the first ever Mud Puddle Trail Run.

“We are excited to be running this event and collaborating with our community sponsors Caribou Ski Source for Sports and Sport Chek, as well as our partners: The Williams Lake Cycling Club, the Cariboo Run Crew, Citizens on Patrol and the Williams Lake Wanderers, who will be helping with volunteering during the event,” said Maria McKee, adult recreation program coordinator. “In addition, Epic Journey Eatery will be on site offering gourmet hot dogs, as well as some concession items – we’re looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

All proceeds from the Mud Puddle Trail Run will go to the Williams Lake Cycling Club to help with the creation and maintaining of sustainable bike trails throughout the Cariboo.

Medals and prizes will be awarded at the run.

Those familiar with the mountain biking and hiking trails on the Fox Mountain Trail Network will be familiar with both the family-friendly and competitive routes.

The family-friendly course will run clockwise starting at Foxfire, taking the AK Connector, then looping back around to the starting location at the Mason Road parking lot on Chicken Scratch.

The eight-kilometre competitive route will take participants counter-clockwise on Jimmy’s Fox, up to 3 ‘Lil Pigs, then 3 ‘Lil Piggies Went Home and back to the staging area on Foxfire.

Check in starts at 9:30 a.m. on Mason Road, with the run slated to get underway at 10 a.m. sharp.

Sign up is available at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration, with cash-only registration also available at the Mason Road parking lot the day of the event.

The cost for the event is $5 per person or $10 for a family of four.

