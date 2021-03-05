New structure supports outdoor learning at 150 Mile House Elementary School

The structure is a hexagon shape, 24 feet around

The OT Timber Frames Ltd. crew of Wacey MacDonald (from left), Sean Empey, Josh Douglas, Kurt Leuenberger, Ruedi Baumann, Simon Gansner, Annie Murray (in front) and Josie the dog stand in front of a newly constructed timber frame outdoor classroom for the 150 Mile House Elementary School. (Photo submitted)

150 Mile House Elementary students and staff have a new space to learn and spend time in.

OT Timber Frames Ltd. constructed a timber frame outdoor classroom for the school recently.

The structure is a hexagon shape, 24 feet around. When finished, there will be benches installed around the outside and an entrance at the front.

The structure is one of several being constructed at schools around the district.

