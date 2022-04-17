New public art committee for Williams Lake calls for public art applications

Public art grants to be administered for art projects in Williams Lake

One of the murals in downtown Williams Lake at Oliver St. and First Avenue N. A new public art committee will be looking at more artists’ proposals for murals and sculptures to add more public art to the downtown. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The brand new Williams Lake Public Art Committee has put out a call for proposals for public art projects.

Two separate grants can now be applied for by artists using one application to create public murals, sculptures or carvings.

Each grant is up to $5,000, one from the city of Williams Lake for an art project within the city limits and one offered by Downtown Williams Lake for a public art project within the Downtown Williams Lake BIA boundaries.

In previous years, the grants were administrated separately.

Last year, the Downtown Williams Lake BIA was approached by the city of Williams Lake to create a neutral committee to help select artist proposals for the two grants at the same time and give artists equal opportunities to access the grants.

“So they wanted to create this committee so that we would have a formal application process for the city’s grant and for the BIA grant,” explained Sherry Yonkman, BIA Executive Director. “Now it’s one application, one committee.”

The committee includes representatives from Downtown Williams Lake, the city of Williams Lake, Williams Lake First Nation, Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

Applications must include a mock-up of the proposal, a letter of support from the property owner for permission to host the art for at least 10 years, a timeline, maintenance plan and a budget.

Deadline for applications is May 31, 2022 and artists interested in finding out more can go to the Downtown Williams Lake website or contact info@downtownwilliamslake.com.

