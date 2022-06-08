New promo video highlights huge range of events during Stampede in Williams Lake

Stampede weekend is more than a rodeo, it includes events for everyone

A new video by John Dell and Ultimate Arty premiered at the Williams Lake city council meeting in council chambers on June 7, 2022.

While not your typical location for a video premiere, the city hall hosted the short video for mayor, the councillors in attendance and public attending.

The video showcases all of the many events to take place in the lakecity over Stampede weekend, from the pancake breakfasts, to the street party, to the rodeo itself, car racing and the well-attended rugby tournament.

It of course mentions the Williams Lake Stampede parade with it’s theme this year of “Back in the Saddle Again”, which Ultimate Arty, also known as Willie Dye, has taken on organizing.

So far there are over 50 entries in the popular parade, with more still to come.

