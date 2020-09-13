New principal for Cariboo Adventist Academy

When Cariboo Adventist Academy resumes school this fall, there will be a new principal — Cody Mills. (Chrystine Mills photo) Cody Mills is the new principal at Cariboo Adventist Academy in Williams Lake. He replaces outgoing principal Warren Friesen. (Photo submitted) Warren Friesen is departing as principal at Cariboo Adventist Academy after being an integral part of the school for more than 30 years. (Photo submitted)

Submitted by Lisa Brucks

Cariboo Adventist Academy

Cariboo Adventist Academy (CAA) has undergone a significant change, one that makes our school family both sad and glad.

We say goodbye to a dear principal, and welcome to a new one.

Warren Friesen has been an integral part of CAA for well over thirty years, serving in a variety of capacities such as math and physics teacher, Intarsia instructor, and both vice and principal positions. Mr. Friesen also began the strong sports program at Cariboo Adventist Academy that has become a passion for many athletes and taken them to a variety of locations in B.C. for tournaments. He has also provided hours of dedication doing repairs and many, many important miscellaneous jobs to help his school. He has been respected and loved by numerous students through the years, and is considered a mentor and friend by many. And we probably couldn’t count the number of students who undoubtedly still have beautiful projects in their homes from Intarsia class.

The roots of his love for CAA began years ago when he himself was a student and continued on to be part of the school’s first graduating class in 1979.

Now, Mr. Friesen turns his eyes to other pursuits and we sincerely wish him the very best. CAA is what it is today, due in large part to his role over the years.

Taking on the role of principal this year is Mr. Cody Mills. Cody’s journey to this point has followed an amazing and devoted path in support of Christian education at Cariboo Adventist Academy.

He began at age five, enrolling in Kindergarten at CAA, continuing on to Grade 12 graduation. After completing his Bachelor of Education degree in Alberta, he returned to the Cariboo as the resident high school English and PE teacher. Where he grew up in the CAA sports program and both loved and excelled in this area throughout his high school career, he has been able to direct and grow the program himself in the role of teacher; now, in his sixth year, he has committed himself to the role of principal.

He is currently working on his Master’s degree to offer his very best edge in this capacity.

Undeniably, he has already gained the respect of students and parents in our school, and is supported by a teaching staff who believe he will do an amazing job and are anxious to support him in his new endeavor.

Cody brings a spirit of innovation, teamwork, and wisdom to his role. Great things are in store for this school that has served the community of Williams Lake for many years.

Lisa Brucks is a Kindergarten and Grade 1 teacher at the Cariboo Adventist Academy

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.